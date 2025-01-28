Posted in | News | Design and Innovation

Project to Improve PFAS Firefighting Alternative

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Charles Darwin UniversityJan 28 2025

As the world phases out use of PFAS-based foams in firefighting for the safer but less effective fluorine-free foams (F3), a new Charles Darwin University (CDU) project is aiming to increase the efficacy of this alternative foam.

Right now, PFAS-based foams continue to outperform F3. This delays fire suppression with F3, when every second counts, and prevents F3 from being deployed as a true drop-in replacement for PFAS-based foams.

The project aims to develop new additives and formulations to make F3 as effective as PFAS-based foams.

The project is led by CDU’s Distinguished Research Professor Bogdan Dlugogorski and CDU Senior Lecturer in Chemistry Dr Vinuthaa Murthy, and is supported by the United States Department of Defense.

The Department of Defense was required to phase out PFAS-based foams starting in 2024, because PFAS compounds are known to persist in the environment (‘forever chemicals’) and have been linked to adverse health and environmental effects.

“Due to regulatory pressures to eliminate PFAS, fluorine-free firefighting foams are being developed as environmentally safer alternatives. However, current F3 foams do not match the performance of AFFF in critical fire suppression scenarios,” Professor Dlugogorski said.

“The need to improve fluorine-free firefighting foams arises from a combination of regulatory, environmental, and performance factors.

Related Stories

“Each firefighting foam used forcefully against fires of liquid fuels picks up some fuel. The process is called fuel pick-up.

“The more fuel that is picked up and mixed with the foam means it is less likely to ignite.”

Professor Dlugogorski said PFAS-based foams can pick up 50 to 90 percent of fuel, while fluorine-free foams pick up a lower amount, estimated to be 20 to 50 percent of fuel.

“PFAS-based foams make mixtures with fuel to be non-flammable, unlike F3. The present fluorine-free firefighting foams don’t adequately stabilise the fuel during firefighting.”

The project will consist of the researchers working to better understand the physics and chemistry of F3 and from there, developing new additives and formulations to improve the alternative.

Professor Dlugogorski said if new technology is developed, it could have widespread applications like PFAS, which is used in cleaning products, water-resistant fabrics, nonstick cookware, cosmetic devices, food packaging and more.

“If the project develops new technology, this technology could be transferable everywhere – where emulsion/foam type materials are used and need to be stabilised, from ice cream to mayonnaise to emulsion explosives,” Professor Dlugogorski said.

Both researchers bring complementary skills and knowledge to the project, with Professor Dlugogorski’s expertise in firefighting and formulation of F3 and Dr Murthy’s in molecular modelling.

“This allows us to approach the problem of fuel pick-up from molecular perspectives, improving our chances to succeed,” Professor Dlugogorski said.

The project, Fuel Pick-up and Its Emulsification as Means to Improve Fire Performance of Fluorine-free Firefighting Foams, will run through to 2027.

Source:

Charles Darwin University

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback