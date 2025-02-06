Posted in | News | Materials Research

Faster Electron Flow for Enhanced Device Performance

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Reviewed by Lexie CornerFeb 6 2025

A research team at Osaka University is investigating an alternative method of enhancing device performance. This method involves applying a patterned metal layer, also known as a structural metamaterial, on top of a conventional substrate, like silicon, to speed up electron flow. Results were published in ACS Applied Electronic Materials.

Overview of this study: a diode containing a ‘living’ electrode with a dynamic structure, which can be controlled with sub-micrometer precision through temperature regulation, was fabricated on a silicon substrate. The diode demonstrated enhanced performance as a terahertz light detector. Image Credit: Ai I. Osaka

High-speed, low-power electronic devices are essential for wireless communication. While device miniaturization has historically improved performance, further scaling presents significant manufacturing challenges, limiting continued progress.

Related Stories

One challenge in metamaterial-based technologies is the need for tunable structures that can adapt their properties to changing conditions.

To address this, the research team investigated vanadium dioxide (VO2). When heated, localized regions of a VOlayer transition from an insulating to a metallic state, forming dynamic microelectrodes capable of carrying charge. The researchers used this property to develop "living" microelectrodes, enhancing the sensitivity of silicon photodetectors to terahertz light.

We produced a terahertz photodetector containing VO2 as a metamaterial. A precise processing method was used to fabricate a high-quality VO2 layer on a silicon substrate. The size of the metallic domains in the VO2 layer, tens of times larger than what has been conventionally achieved, was controlled through temperature regulation, which in turn modulated the response of the silicon substrate to terahertz light.

Ai I. Osaka, Study Lead Author and Researcher, Osaka University

When the temperature was adjusted appropriately, the metallic domains in the VO2 created a conductive network that regulated the localized electric field in the silicon layer, improving its sensitivity to terahertz light.

Heating the photodetector to 56 °C led to strong signal enhancement. We attributed this enhancement to effective coupling between the silicon layer and a dynamic conductive VO2 microelectrode network at this temperature. That is, the temperature-controlled structure of the VO2 metamaterial regulated electric field enhancement and thus impact ionization in silicon.

Azusa Hattori, Study Senior Author and Associate Professor, Osaka University

The temperature-controlled behavior of the ‘living’ VO2 metallic regions increased silicon’s responsiveness to terahertz light. These findings demonstrate the potential of metamaterials to drive the development of sophisticated electronics that exceed typical materials’ constraints in meeting speed and efficiency requirements.

Journal Reference:

Osaka, A. I. et. al. (2025) Si–VO2 Hybrid Materials with Tunable Networks of Submicrometer Metallic VO2 Domains Provide Enhanced Diode Functionality. ACS Applied Electronic Materials. doi.org/10.1021/acsaelm.4c01914

Source:

Osaka University

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback