TANAKA to Provide Medals for the Tokyo Marathon 2025 That Represent All the Participants in the Event with Woven Lines

TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd. will provide and donate gold, silver, and bronze medals to the top three men and women finishers of the marathon and wheelchair marathon events at the Tokyo Marathon 2025. The Tokyo Marathon 2025 is organized by the Tokyo Marathon Foundation and will be held on March 2, 2025.

Image Credit: TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.

Design Representing All the Participants in the Event with Woven Lines

The medals were designed based on the concept of the Tokyo Marathon: The Day We Unite. On the front of the medal, the logo type is placed horizontally above the event logo pattern, which represents “runners, supporters, and cheerers,” to represent the many people who gather and support this event.

On the back side of the medal, the name of the event, Tokyo Marathon 2025, is written in Braille, and the word “FINISHER” and the date of the event are engraved, along with TANAKA’s logo. The medal’s ribbon design is a continuation of the 2016 design and is based on the event logo, which resembles a tapestry of lines woven together to represent all the runners, volunteers, and spectators.

About the Tokyo Marathon 2025

The Tokyo Marathon 2025 is the 18th edition of one of the largest public participation marathons in Japan. As it will celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2027, the event strives to be even more exciting for all participants, based on three pillars: “The safest and most secure race in the world,” “The most exciting race in the world,” and “The warmest and most friendly race in the world.” This year, the event has adopted “SPARK!” as the keyword to represent the enthusiasm of everyone, the way each person’s motivation ignites their heart, and how their emotions will explode.

TANAKA has produced the winner medals and finisher medals for every Tokyo Marathon since the first held in 2007, with this year marking the 18th year. The Tokyo Marathon joined the World Marathon Majors (currently the Abbott World Marathon Majors) in 2013, attracting global attention as one of the world’s seven premier marathons. Other than the Tokyo Marathon, TANAKA has also produced medals for the winners of the Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon, supported the promotion of para-sports as an official partner of the Japanese Para Sports Association (JPSA), and produced and sold official commemorative medals for the 1964 Tokyo Olympic Games. TANAKA will continue to produce medals made of precious metals and support the promotion of sports with the aim of contributing to the realization of a prosperous society.

Overview of the Tokyo Marathon 2025 Medals

Weight, Size and Material

Gold Medal: approx. 100 g 65 mm in diameter and approx. 2.8 mm: pure silver with gold plating

Silver Medal: approx. 100 g 65 mm in diameter and approx. 2.8 mm: pure silver

Bronze Medal: approx. 85 g 65 mm in diameter and approx. 2.8 mm: pure copper plating

Tokyo Marathon 2025 Medals

Exhibition Schedule at GINZA TANAKA (Ginza Main Branch)

Exhibition Period: February 8 to 27, 2025

Exhibition Venue: 1F, Ginza Main Branch, GINZA TANAKA

*The exhibition is open to everyone to view.

*For those who wish to cover or photograph the medals or bring them into a studio during the exhibition period, please contact the Press Desk (03-6260-4854).

Race Information of the Tokyo Marathon 2025

Organizer Tokyo Marathon Foundation Co-organizers JAAF (Japan Association of Athletics Federations); Tokyo Metropolitan Government;

The Yomiuri Shimbun; Nippon Television Network Corporation;

Fuji Television Network, Inc.; Sankei Shimbun Co., Ltd.; The Tokyo Shimbun. Managing Organization Tokyo Athletics Association Operation Supporter Tokyo Sports Association for the Disabled; Kanto Para Athletics. Supporting Organizations JAPAN SPORTS AGENCY; Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism;

Japan Tourism Agency; Metropolitan Tokyo Mayors' Council; Japan Sports Association;

Japanese Olympic Committee; Japanese Para Sports Association;

Japan Para Athletics; Nippon Keidanren (Japan Business Federation);

KEIZAI DOYUKAI (Japan Association of Corporate Executives);

The Tokyo Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Tokyo Medical Association;

Tokyo Disaster Prevention & Emergency Medical Service Association;

Tokyo Private Ambulance Call Center Registered Companies Liaison Council;

TOKYO NURSING ASSOCIATION; Tokyo Convention & Visitors Bureau;

Tokyo Federation of Neighborhood Associations;

Tokyo Federation of Shopping Center Promotion Associations & Tokyo Federation of Shopping Centers;

Tokyo Sports Association; Community Sport Leaders Tokyo;

Metropolitan Expressway Co., Ltd;

The Hochi Shimbun; Radio Nippon Co., Ltd.; Sankei Sports; Nippon Broadcasting System, Inc.; The Tokyo Chunichi Sports. Presenting

Partner Tokyo Metro Co., Ltd. Official Partners STARTS CORPORATION INC.; Mastercard; ASICS Japan Corp.;

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; KINTETSU INTERNATIONAL;

SEIKO GROUP CORPORATION; The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited; McDonald's Company (Japan), Ltd.; Mizuho Bank, Ltd.;

Kokumin Kyosai co-op (National Federation of Workers and Consumers Kyosai Cooperatives);

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.; Kao Corporation; BATHCLIN CORPORATION; Porsche Japan K.K.; NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION;

KOYOU RENTIA Co., Ltd.; Fanplus, Inc.; Shimizu Octo, Inc.; SAGAWA EXPRESS CO., LTD.;

TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.; Rokko Butter, Co., Ltd.;

Hibino Corporation; Photocreate Co., Ltd; Date Sunday, March 2, 2025

*The race information is current as of the time this press release was published. For the latest information, please check the Tokyo Marathon official website.