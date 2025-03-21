Posted in | News | Clean Technology

Growing Need to Address Methane Leaks: ABB Reports Major Demand Increase for Natural Gas Detection Solution

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
ABBMar 21 2025

In 2024, ABB saw significant increase in the demand for its trusted MobileGuard natural gas leak detection solution compared to the previous year. As oil and gas companies and natural gas utilities in Europe and North America look for ways to comply with environmental regulations and make their infrastructure safer and more resilient, detecting and measuring natural gas leaks has become vital.​​​​​​​

Detecting gas leaks with ABB's MobileGuard and MicroGuard. Image Credit: ABB

In August 2024, the EU Methane Regulation kicked into force making it mandatory for operators of energy infrastructure in Europe to regularly measure methane emissions and eliminate gas leaks fast. As natural gas is primarily composed of methane, leakages from natural gas pipelines are important to contain.

Related Stories

At the same time, extreme weather events such as hurricanes and tornadoes have become more common due to the impact of climate change, making it imperative for energy companies such as in North America to find more reliable ways to inspect energy infrastructure quickly and economically.

There are more than 1.1 million km of pipelines in the world - enough to circle the Earth 30 times. These pipelines are typically buried underground, making it difficult to detect unwanted leaks of methane, which is invisible, odorless, and does not leave a smoke trail.

"The effective detection of leaks and measurement of emissions around natural gas pipelines is vital for our energy customers for ensuring compliance and safety of infrastructure but traditional methods are slow and lacking the accuracy and sensitivity required," said Jason Ghiraldini, Global Product Manager, Natural Gas Leak Detection, ABB Measurement & Analytics. "There has been a long-term commitment from ABB to the development of multiple innovative emissions monitoring and gas leak technologies that help our customers perform optimally."​​​​​​​

The vehicle-mounted, laser-based MobileGuard has sensitivity over 1,000 times higher than conventional technologies and is 10 times faster than traditional equipment in detecting single parts per billion (ppb) of methane and ethane. It measures methane and ethane concentrations simultaneously several times per second, using OA-ICOS technology (off-axis integrated cavity output spectroscopy), which works by using a tunable laser source that produces light at a selected wavelength for interacting with the gases.

MobileGuard is part of ABB’s portfolio of gas leak detection solutions that are designed to operate autonomously or in combination. Drone-based HoverGuard detects and quantifies methane leaks in hard-to-reach assets and landfills, while the portable MicroGuard is used for conducting surveys on foot to quickly pinpoint leak source locations. The portfolio combines high performance laser-based measurement technology with advanced data analysis software to provide customers with the most comprehensive, effective and efficient methods for finding, quantifying, and fixing gas leaks.   

Analyzers based on ABB’s OA-ICOS have also been used by researchers worldwide for over twenty years to record trace gas concentrations from the Arctic to the Amazon for scientific purposes requiring the highest accuracy.

Source:

ABB

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback