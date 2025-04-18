Improving Wound Care with Bioactive Material-Based Dressings

A recent article in the Journal of Applied Polymer Science describes the development of a new double-layered fiber dressing for wounds. The researchers used electrospinning to create the dressing, which combines polylactic acid (PLA) and polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) with natural materials like propolis extract and aloe vera gel.

This design supports wound healing by keeping the area moist and protecting it from bacteria. It’s in line with current approaches to wound care that focus on preventing infection and helping tissue grow back.

Image Credit: AtlasStudio/Shutterstock.com

Changes in Wound Dressing Technology

Wound care has changed a lot in recent years. Traditional dressings often don’t keep wounds moist enough, which can slow healing. Newer dressings are made to let air through and reduce the risk of infection.

Electrospinning is a method that creates very thin fibers, similar in structure to the tissue found in the body. These fibers have a large surface area and small spaces between them, which helps with fluid absorption and cell growth. Adding natural bioactive materials to these fibers improves their ability to fight bacteria and support healing, especially in more difficult or long-term wounds.

About the PLA and PVA-Based Dressing

In this paper, the authors developed a double-layered wound dressing composed of PVA enriched with aloe vera gel (PVA-AV) and PLA infused with propolis extract (PLA-PR). The lower layer (PVA-AV) hydrates the wound and promotes healing, while the upper layer (PLA-PR) provides antibacterial protection and structural support.

To fabricate this bilayer dressing, the researchers utilized the electrospinning technique, allowing for the formation of fine, porous nanofibers ideal for moisture regulation and oxygen exchange. PLA was dissolved in chloroform and combined with propolis, while PVA was mixed with aloe vera gel and distilled water. The electrospinning parameters were precisely controlled, including voltage, flow rate, and needle-to-collector distance.

The resulting fibers were characterized using scanning electron microscopy (SEM) to assess morphology, Fourier-transform infrared spectroscopy (FT-IR) for chemical analysis, and X-ray diffraction (XRD) to evaluate crystallinity. Mechanical testing and swelling behavior evaluations were also performed to assess the strength and fluid absorption capacity.

Key Findings: Impacts of Implementing PVA and PLA

The study demonstrated that the bilayer fiber structure exhibited strong antibacterial activity, particularly against Staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus), a common wound-related infection. The average diameter of the electrospun fibers was measured at 0.36 ± 0.32 μm, confirming the successful formation of nanoscale fibers. Swelling tests indicated that the bilayer dressing reached 198 % saturation within five hours, reflecting effective moisture retention.

Mechanical tests indicated that the double-layered structure had higher tensile strength and elongation than individual layers. Specifically, PVA-AV fibers recorded a tensile strength of 7.36 ± 0.42 MPa and 53.19 ± 5.15% elongation, while PLA-PR fibers achieved 0.61 ± 0.012 MPa and 9.34 ± 1.22% elongation. Strong interfacial bonding between the PVA and PLA layers also contributed to a more uniform stress distribution.

FT-IR analysis confirmed the presence of functional groups from both polymers and bioactive compounds, demonstrating the successful integration of components. XRD results showed reduced crystallinity in the PLA-PR fibers, likely due to interfacial interactions.

The dressing displayed selective antibacterial activity against S. aureus but was less effective against Escherichia coli (E. coli), possibly due to E. coli’s outer membrane structure that limits antimicrobial penetration. Its high fluid absorption capacity supports exudate management, maintaining a moist environment that is beneficial for healing.

SEM images confirmed that the fibers looked similar to natural tissue, which helps with cell attachment and growth. Additional tests showed the PLA-PR layer could reach 297% saturation in five hours, further supporting its ability to manage fluid.

Potential Applications in Medical Practice

This dressing could be useful for treating a range of wounds, especially those at risk of infection. It keeps the wound moist, protects against bacteria, and is made from biodegradable materials. These features make it a good fit for things like surgical cuts, burns, diabetic ulcers, and chronic wounds.

Natural ingredients like aloe vera and propolis bring extra benefits such as reducing inflammation and helping tissue repair. Because PLA and PVA break down over time, the dressing also supports sustainability goals in medical care.

Electrospinning allows the design to be adjusted for different needs, which could be helpful in future applications such as tissue repair and drug delivery.

What’s Next?

The results show that combining synthetic and natural materials can lead to a dressing that helps wounds heal while reducing infection risk. It’s a simple and effective approach that could replace some traditional dressings.

Looking ahead, more testing—both in lab settings and in living systems—will be important to confirm safety and effectiveness. Future work could also test new combinations of natural compounds or improve how the electrospinning process is done to make even better wound care materials.

Journal Reference

Kose, A., et al. Design and Production of Biofunctional PVA/PLA Double-Layered Fiber Wound Dressing by Electrospinning Method. Journal of Applied Polymer Science, e57067 (2025). DOI: 10.1002/app.57067, https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/app.57067

