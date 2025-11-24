Posted in | News | Electronics | Design and Innovation | New Product

Maximum Insight and Simple Remote Diagnostics

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

The VOC event camera enables event-driven recordings with up to 900s before and after the event via various trigger options such as software, hardware, or motion inputs. This allows problems and their triggers to be identified and documented.

New VOC event camera for event-driven image and video sequences. Image Credit: Pepperl+Fuchs

Related Stories

Due to the integrated circular buffer, videos are continuously buffered and stored in the integrated memory for a definable length when a trigger signal is received. The live stream and the option of recording with a timestamp and individual additional text ensure transparency and simplify analysis.

A high level of data protection is ensured by various functions such as blanking out defined image areas, deactivating the circular buffer for maintenance work, and face softening. Encrypted data transmission using the HTTPS protocol ensures comprehensive cybersecurity.

Thanks to the high temperature range of -30 ... +50 °C and the degree of protection of IP65, the event camera is suitable for a wide range of applications. The camera can be easily integrated into IT systems via REST API. Live streams can be called up for web interfaces via WebRTC or for standard HMI displays via RTSP streams.

Source:

Pepperl+Fuchs

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Pepperl+Fuchs. (2025, November 24). Maximum Insight and Simple Remote Diagnostics. AZoM. Retrieved on November 25, 2025 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65065.

  • MLA

    Pepperl+Fuchs. "Maximum Insight and Simple Remote Diagnostics". AZoM. 25 November 2025. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65065>.

  • Chicago

    Pepperl+Fuchs. "Maximum Insight and Simple Remote Diagnostics". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65065. (accessed November 25, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Pepperl+Fuchs. 2025. Maximum Insight and Simple Remote Diagnostics. AZoM, viewed 25 November 2025, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65065.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Editorial Highlights

Ceramics: Oxides vs Nitrides

Ceramics: Oxides vs Nitrides

Understanding ceramics: their types, properties, and applications in industry, highlighting the advantages of ceramic coatings and their role in technology.

Sponsored Content

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback