Maximum Insight and Simple Remote Diagnostics

The VOC event camera enables event-driven recordings with up to 900s before and after the event via various trigger options such as software, hardware, or motion inputs. This allows problems and their triggers to be identified and documented.

New VOC event camera for event-driven image and video sequences. Image Credit: Pepperl+Fuchs

Due to the integrated circular buffer, videos are continuously buffered and stored in the integrated memory for a definable length when a trigger signal is received. The live stream and the option of recording with a timestamp and individual additional text ensure transparency and simplify analysis.

A high level of data protection is ensured by various functions such as blanking out defined image areas, deactivating the circular buffer for maintenance work, and face softening. Encrypted data transmission using the HTTPS protocol ensures comprehensive cybersecurity.

Thanks to the high temperature range of -30 ... +50 °C and the degree of protection of IP65, the event camera is suitable for a wide range of applications. The camera can be easily integrated into IT systems via REST API. Live streams can be called up for web interfaces via WebRTC or for standard HMI displays via RTSP streams.