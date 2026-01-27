Thermo Fisher Scientific Expands Solutions for Elemental Analysis with High-End Detection Capabilities in Handheld Analyzer

To support industries that require precise elemental analysis – such as scrap metal recycling, oil and gas, mining, manufacturing, and metal recovery – Thermo Fisher Scientific has expanded its Niton portfolio with the Thermo Scientific™ Niton™ XL5e Handheld XRF Analyzer for powerful, lab quality results in the field. Whether customers are complying with materials specifications, identifying mining opportunities, or managing quality control in manufacturing, this instrument is designed to meet a variety of detection demands across industries.

Image Credit: Thermo Fisher Scientific

With broad applicability across multiple sectors, the fast-processing capabilities of the Niton XL5e Analyzer increase throughput, improve operational efficiency and enhance productivity in industries where real-time results are critical. The analyzer, designed with the end user in mind, is ideally suited for extended in-field use across rugged environments without losing connectivity or overheating.

For over 30 years, Thermo Scientific Niton analyzers have been the trusted handheld instrument of choice for steel, mining, oil, and gas experts, delivering accurate, precise, and non-destructive analysis of metals and alloys in seconds. Engineered for longevity and dependable performance, Niton analyzers are built to endure harsh conditions. With IP54-rated protection, they consistently deliver accurate results in the field, making them a trusted tool across industries. As part of Thermo Fisher’s industry-leading family of lightweight, Niton handheld XRF analyzers, the XL5e builds on this proven platform with enhanced performance on light elements, advanced calibration stability, and one of the smallest, lightest designs available – offering a practical, high-performing tool for industrial professionals.

Key Customers and Applications

Applications include oil and gas compliance, mining opportunities, metal fabricating, manufacturing quality control, positive material identification (PMI) and scrap metal recycling.

Sectors include aluminum, copper, slags, alloys, cement, clinker, raw materials (ores), and geochemistry.

Features/Benefits