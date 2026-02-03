Interpower® Launches IEC 60320 Rewirable Sheet E Angled Plug Connector in Black

Adding to its popular line of molded IEC 60320 appliance and interconnection couplers, Interpower announces the launch of its newly manufactured IEC 60320 rewirable Sheet E plug connector in an angled mount configuration initially offered in black. The Sheet E plug connector recently obtained Japanese PSE approval, joining other Interpower Sheet E plug connector safety agency approvals such as cULus, VDE, and CCC.

Image Credit: Interpower

The Interpower part number for the new Sheet E angled rewirable in black is 83032100. Sheet E compatible wire sizes in North America are 18, 16, and 14 AWG (SV/SJ types); in Europe and China, 0.75 mm2 and 1.0 mm2 (H05VV-F/RVV EU); also in Europe, 0.75 mm2 and 1.0 mm2 (H05RN-F EU); and in Japan 1.25 mm2 (VCTF). The rewirable Sheet E angled plug connector carries a UL 94 V-0 flammability rating.

The connector plug material is Polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) with nickel-plated brass terminals, and is rated 10A (international), and 15A (North American) 250VAC. Loss of electrical continuity could occur to any plug in the industry if improperly disconnected at severe angles over time. One advantage of a rewirable plug is having access to "rewire" the conductors, which can be inspected or repaired by simply removing the four screws from the PBT housing.

Advantages of Interpower's New Japanese-Approved IEC 60320 Sheet E Plug Connector:

New Sheet E plug connector is rewirable and RoHS compliant

Made in Iowa with 1-week U.S. manufacturing lead times

Tested by JET Laboratories in Japan, and certified by PSE per METI ordinance

For 50 years, Interpower has manufactured electrical cable, power cords, cord sets, and components such as the recently approved Japanese Sheet E plug connector. With Marketing and Testing divisions located in Ames, Iowa, Interpower prepares for another 50 years of manufacturing North American and international hospital-grade power cords, standard power cords, and components.

"Our customers reach out to us to ease their pain," Ralph Bright said, Interpower's Vice President of Marketing. "Our goal is to provide solutions for customers via electrical knowledge in multiple formats. Our videos, e-newsletters, blogs, and whitepapers make that knowledge readily available."