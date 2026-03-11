ABB Launches pH/ORP Sensor with Digital Connectivity and Industry-Leading Lifespan

ABB today announced the launch of a major innovation in pH/ORP measurement: the 500 X sensor engineered for demanding industrial applications where extreme process conditions typically cause conventional pH/ORP sensors to fail within hours or days due to reference poisoning. The new sensor features a proprietary design that resists both poisoning and fouling. Backed by customer evaluation data, the 500 X pH/ORP sensor demonstrated up to 10 times longer life than conventional sensors in trials involving extreme temperatures and pH levels.

The ABB family of pH sensors. Image Credit: ABB

The 500 X sensors connect seamlessly to ABB's transmitters via the EZLink™ digital platform, providing connect and measure capability. With the recent launch of the AWT424 transmitter, users can easily access measurement, diagnostic and audit data, in addition to software updates and sensor information, through their smartphone and the EZLink™ Connect App.

The 500 X is the newest addition to ABB’s family of digital and analog pH/ORP sensors and shares their unique color-coded design that makes it easy to find and select the optimal pH/ORP sensor for an application.

“The new 500 X builds on over 70 years of ABB’s pH/ORP measurement experience with our trusted TB line of products, to add new digital capability and performance,” said Nik Siwek, Global Product Manager, Continuous Water Analysis with ABB’s Measurement & Analytics division. “It delivers the durability of our TB line with the user benefits of digital connectivity. The robust design and digital connectivity make 500 X the ideal solution for the harshest industrial applications, ensuring users can maintain process confidence while significantly reducing operating and maintenance requirements.”

The 500 series, which comprises 500 X and 500 PRO, feature ABB’s most durable electrodes for harsh, high performance industrial and marine use including extreme high pressure, high temperature and fouling applications. At the same time, the 100 series (100E, 100GP, 100 ULTRA) is ABB’s entry-level sensor family used in a wide variety of general applications such as drinking water, wastewater, irrigation, aquaculture, environmental monitoring and boiler corrosion control.

The 700 series (700 ULTRA) is a specialty rechargeable sensor for high accuracy applications, such as ultra-low conductivity.