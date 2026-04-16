HP Marks a Decade of Additive Manufacturing Innovation by Introducing the New HP MJF 1200 3D Printer at RAPID+TCT

At RAPID + TCT 2026, HP announced a series of developments across its additive manufacturing portfolio. Together, these developments reinforce HP's continued commitment to lowering the barriers to adoption while enabling customers to scale from prototyping to full production. At the core of this vision is a focus on removing complexity and equipping engineers and designers with the tools they need to manufacture closer to where innovation happens.

The announcements arrive as HP Additive Manufacturing Solutions (HP AM) marks a decade of innovation in additive manufacturing, reflecting the company's continued focus on enabling digital manufacturing through an integrated ecosystem of hardware, materials, software and workflow technologies.

As HP enters its second decade in additive manufacturing, the company continues to build on that foundation by expanding the capabilities of its platform through ongoing materials innovation designed to unlock new applications and improve performance.

As part of this evolution, the HP Jet Fusion 5600 series is introducing a High Productivity print mode that boosts printer output by 20 % and supports HP AM's strategy to lower cost per part at scale. The 5600 will support HP 3D High Reusability PA 12 Glass Beads, enabling the production of stiff, dimensionally stable parts at a low cost while further broadening the range of applications customers can address with HP's polymer additive manufacturing technologies.

HP is also introducing HP Multi Jet Fusion Dual Tone technology, enabled by HP's unique agent capabilities, which allows printing in two color tones - white and grey - to create special part features such as textures, QR codes, markings, and labels. The HP Jet Fusion 5600 series will be the first system in the HP portfolio to offer this capability built in, with availability planned for late 2026.

As we mark a decade of innovation in additive manufacturing, these latest advancements across our portfolio reflect HP's focus on bringing industrial-grade capabilities closer to where ideas take place, By lowering cost per part and simplifying workflows, we are making it easier for customers to adopt additive manufacturing and scale it across new applications. This commitment to innovation and lowering TCO is why industry leaders like ADDMAN continue to invest in our technology, most recently evidenced by their acquisition of 13 new printers to expand their already significant installed base. Alex Moñino, SVP and GM, HP Additive Manufacturing Solutions

HP Expands Access to Industrial Multi Jet Fusion Technology

HP announced the introduction of the HP Multi Jet Fusion 1200 3D Printer Solution, a compact system designed to bring wider access to HP's industrial Multi Jet Fusion (MJF). The solution delivers the same core MJF technology used across HP's existing additive manufacturing portfolio in a smaller, more affordable printer, enabling teams to produce strong, functional polymer parts suitable for real-world applications. This move reinforces HP's belief that when people have the right tools, they can drive real impact and find greater fulfilment in their work.

The system delivers exceptionally fast time to part in a 12 liter-sized build volume with an easy, guided workflow that simplifies day-to-day operation. Automated processes for unpacking parts, material mixing, and build preparation help reduce manual intervention while maintaining a clean working environment, allowing organizations to more easily integrate industrial AM into their facilities.

Early users appreciated the combination of industrial-grade performance with ease of use. Eric Paris, Design Prototyper at Anima Design, said the HP Multi Jet Fusion 1200 solution "delivers industrial-grade parts in a compact format" and helps them validate designs "without changing our workflows." Yoel Cruz, Manufacturing and Prototyping Manager at Anima Design, added that as Alpha testers "it has been rewarding to see our feedback reflected in the final printer," and that knowing HP listened to end-users "throughout development" makes them confident the technology "will be a practical and exciting addition to any engineering space."

As testing expands into new application areas, HP is collaborating with innovators across multiple segments, including healthcare, to explore how the printer could strengthen existing workflows. "As the first Beta testers of the HP MJF 1200 3D Printer Solution, we are excited to bring this innovation to the medical industry. At LualdiLabs, our goal is to enable a new model of care where advanced manufacturing capabilities are integrated closer to the point of treatment, empowering clinicians to access personalized solutions more quickly and efficiently," said Redouane Selmoune, CEO at LualdiLabs.

Enabling companies to produce functional parts in-house helps them bring ideas to life faster while maintaining compatibility with HP AM's trusted global network of MJF production. The platform also serves as a scalable entry point into the existing MJF portfolio. The full solution will be available from early 2027.

Delivering an End-to-End Solution for the HP Multi Jet Fusion 1200 3D Printer

To streamline adoption, the new solution is supported by an ecosystem of hardware and software designed to simplify the end-to-end additive manufacturing process. Included with every HP MJF 1200 3D Printer is Magics Print for HP, a dedicated build-preparation software powered by Materialize, as part of the CO-AM Ecosystem. This tailored solution provides professional-grade tools for nesting, part orientation, and build layout, enabling customers to prepare builds quickly and efficiently from day one - simplifying the path from design to printed part.

General Availability of HP IF 600 HT in the US and Canada

HP also announced the general availability in the United States and Canada of the HP Industrial Filament 3D Printer 600 High Temperature (HT), first introduced in November 2025. The industrial filament platform is designed to support high-temperature materials and demanding applications across sectors including aerospace, oil and gas, medical, automotive, and industrial manufacturing.

Built on an open materials platform and supported by HP AM's global service network, the solution gives manufacturers the flexibility to work with a wide range of polymers while lowering cost per part and accelerating time to market - further strengthening the company's portfolio across different stages of product development and production.

HP AM also marked an important milestone with the first HP Industrial Filament 3D Printer 600 HT sold and installed, demonstrating early customer confidence in the platform.

With the HP Industrial Filament 3D Printer 600HT, we can reliably process high-temperature materials with the precision and consistency our development process requires, The printer enables us to create high-quality prototypes and small production series that elevate the finish and ergonomics of our products. By shortening our design-test-iterate cycles, we significantly reduce our time-to-market. The 600HT gives us exactly what we need: a powerful and dependable technology that supports innovation and opens the door to new applications David Vannieuwenhuyse, Head of R&D, Haelvoet

HP Expands Metal Jet Applications Capabilities with New Materials and Powder Handling Solutions

HP Additive Manufacturing Solutions continues to expand the capabilities of its HP Metal Jet platform through the development and qualification of new materials for industrial production across high-growth sectors such as aerospace, tooling and energy. These include copper for high conductivity applications (thermal management and electrification), nickel-based superalloys such as M247LC for high-temperature aerospace components, and tungsten carbide-cobalt (WC-Co) materials for tooling.

HP Additive Manufacturing Solutions also announced a collaboration with metal powder handling specialist, Volkmann GmbH, to introduce the vPort, a contained powder management system for the HP Metal Jet S100 Printing Solution. The solution integrates Volkmann's powder handling technology to enable semi-automated part depowdering, cleaning, powder recovery, and refilling within a contained workflow. Designed as an entry-level option alongside HP's fully automated solutions, the vPort system aims to simplify powder handling while improving operational safety and process efficiency, and will be available from Volkmann in the United States, Canada and Europe.