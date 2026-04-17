Say Goodbye to Coatings and Nitrogen Purge for Corrosion Prevention in Void Spaces

Industries are discovering the advantages of CorroLogic® Fogging Fluid VpCI®-339 for corrosion protection of difficult-to-reach metal surfaces inside structural and equipment voids.

Image Credit: Cortec Corporation

Cortec’s newest generation of Vapor phase Corrosion Inhibitor fogging fluid is gaining popularity while making it easier for fabricators of heat exchangers, pipeline segments, oil and gas modules, valves, and skids to protect intricate voids that are difficult or impossible to coat and expensive to purge with nitrogen. With CorroLogic® Fogging Fluid VpCI®-339, preventing corrosion on ferrous and non-ferrous metals in void spaces is as simple as “fogging and forgetting.”

Easy and Reliable Alternative to Nitrogen Purge

CorroLogic® Fogging Fluid VpCI®-339 was designed with versatility and user-friendliness in mind. This no-solids corrosion inhibitor relies on vapor-phase action to diffuse throughout a void and form a protective molecular layer on multiple metal types enclosed within the space:

Carbon steel

Stainless steel

Cast iron

Aluminum

Copper

CorroLogic® Fogging Fluid VpCI®-339 is soluble in both water and hydrocarbons, reducing the need to flush the inhibitor out of the equipment before it can be commissioned. While the void space needs to remain enclosed to ensure the effectiveness of the inhibitor, brief opening of the equipment will not undo preservation, unlike nitrogen purge, which must be completely reapplied if the vessel loses its airtight seal.

One Corrosion Inhibitor, Many Uses

Potential uses of CorroLogic® Fogging Fluid VpCI®-339 for short- or long-term preservation of industrial voids are countless, represented by the following stages:

Transport of new equipment

Temporary layup during extended greenfield construction projects

Ongoing protection of structural voids (e.g., double wall cavities or tubular beams)

Deep storage of assets

Join the Movement Toward Easier Void Space Protection