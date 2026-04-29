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JULABO Impresses at Analytica 2026 with Innovation, Experience, and Strong Partnerships

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JULABO GmbH draws an entirely positive conclusion from its participation at analytica 2026. In a challenging economic environment, the company impressed with innovative products, a high-impact trade show presence, and intensive customer discussions. With more than 1,100 exhibitors and around 35,000 visitors, the exhibition provided the ideal stage for this success.

Image Credit: JULABO GMBH

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From the very first day of the show, the JULABO booth enjoyed consistently high visitor traffic - an encouraging and somewhat surprising development given the current global crises and uncertainties.

A particular highlight for visitors were the three product islands, where temperature control solutions were presented alongside partner applications, clearly demonstrating how seamlessly JULABO technology integrates into customer processes. The focus was on the new VALEGRO recirculating coolers, the CORIO, DYNEO, and MAGIO circulator series, as well as initial models of the PRESTO New Generation Process Systems - innovations that were widely recognized by customers and partners as trend-setting. "analytica 2026 has clearly shown that genuine partnership and personal interaction are irreplaceable. This is exactly what JULABO stands for - we combine technology with trust and create real connections with our customers worldwide," said Markus Juchheim, CEO of JULABO.

The booth design also set new standards: the two-story stand with a lounge area, built around the guiding theme "Building Bonds for Excellence," became a true crowd-puller. Its striking contrast between "hot and cold" attracted visitors and left a lasting impression.

In addition to the product highlights, the overall experience played a central role. With barista coffee, snacks, and chilled beverages, the stand became a lively meeting point for customers and partners. Interactive elements such as color-coordinated JULABO sunglasses and slush ice picked up on the "hot and cold" theme and encouraged strong visitor engagement.

"What made this trade show appearance so special was the exceptional commitment of our team. This energy, this cohesion, and this professionalism - this is what defines JULABO and what our customers truly feel," emphasized Marc Bitterwolf, Director of Sales & CMO.

JULABO also made a strong international statement: despite challenging travel conditions in some regions, colleagues from Italy, Japan, China, and Latin America were present on site. "For us, this is a clear commitment to our global strength and to close collaboration across borders," added Markus Juchheim.

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JULABO GMBH

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