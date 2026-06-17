DOE Genesis Mission Accelerates Scientific Breakthroughs Using Artificial Intelligence

When the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced the Genesis Mission last fall, researchers at the DOE’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory were poised to jump on board the national effort to accelerate scientific and technological discovery through artificial intelligence.

They had already been building AI into the lab’s programs for a decade: streamlining operations at the linear particle accelerator; identifying new materials for batteries and catalysis; and developing tools to analyze vast datasets coming from SLAC’s state-of-the-art facilities.

The Genesis Mission goal of building a singular discovery platform to enable faster breakthroughs and solve problems at a national scale opened new visions and ambitions. Joining other national laboratories, universities and industry leaders across the country, SLAC researchers are now innovating AI tools to address the entire discovery pipeline, turning data into insights by connecting scientific instruments to computing across the national lab complex.

Genesis Mission projects at SLAC represent the broad scope of the lab’s mission – to explore how the universe works at the biggest, smallest and fastest scales – and the pioneering tools SLAC has developed in partnership with collaborators around the world to do that.

“SLAC hosts two of the biggest scientific data producers on Earth,” Chris Tassone, SLAC associate lab director of Energy Sciences, said. “The Linac Coherent Light Source [LCLS] and the NSF-DOE Vera C. Rubin Observatory will collect data at speeds and volumes that humans cannot process in real time.”

During the Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST), Rubin Observatory will generate about 7 million science alerts per night. Over the 10-year survey, Rubin data will add up to 30 petabytes – more than any other optical astronomical survey to date – helping scientists obtain new observations of billions of stars and galaxies, and providing insights into the nature of dark matter, dark energy and the origins of the universe.

Ultrafast X-ray experiments at SLAC’s LCLS generate unprecedented views of electrons, atoms and molecules in motion, driving scientific discovery in materials, chemistry and biology. X-ray pulses arriving at up to a million times per second will generate up to 40 terabytes of data in as much time. Left unprocessed, this will add up to zettabytes (1 billion terabytes) of data each year. To put that in perspective, the world’s 30 billion smart devices connected to the cloud today produce 100 zettabytes.

In this era of rapid and expansive data collection, AI will necessarily augment the way science is done – the same way the microscope or the telescope has accelerated breakthroughs, Tassone said.

“The need to grapple with such enormous and varied datasets and the instruments that produce them will feed the AI revolution and lead to future technologies with broad societal benefits,” said Lisa Bonetti, associate lab director for Technology Innovation and head of SLAC’s Integrated Scientific and Data-Intensive Computing (ISDCI) Initiative.

Expertise and strong partnerships in many areas of science and technology at SLAC are now helping advance the Genesis Mission goal of transforming the way America does science and engineering to double productivity and impact within a decade. Genesis Mission projects are pulling together teams across national labs, academic institutions and industry. SLAC’s close relationship with Stanford and other universities, and its ties to the national lab complex and Silicon Valley are fueling its progress as a Genesis Mission partner.

Here are some of the ways SLAC is contributing.

Building the Platform

One of the most ambitious goals of the Genesis Mission is to build an integrated platform that connects supercomputers, experimental facilities, AI tools and datasets across the country. The SLAC Shared Science Data Facility (S3DF) – a hub for scientific data from more than two dozen DOE Office of Science projects and home of Rubin Observatory’s U.S. Data Facility – is a key partner in the American Science Cloud (AmSC). AmSC is the infrastructure – hardware and software – for the platform on which partners can make data AI-ready, train AI models, search for and use previously developed AI models, and analyze data. S3DF also supports the SLAC Sandbox for Streaming AI (S3AI) interface to AmSC and the broader DOE ecosystem. S3AI allows scientists and engineers across the DOE complex and in collaboration with private sector partners to evaluate and benchmark unique combinations of hardware and trained AI models to continuously process data at ultrahigh rates in real or near-real time.

Teams at SLAC are also partnering on efforts to ensure AmSC can meet the needs of applications that involve real-time streaming prediction and control for facilities – essential for particle accelerators, which must continuously adapt to changes while operating. SLAC researchers are working on agentic AI and digital twin workflows for accelerators and light and neutron sources to enable improved operation of accelerator-based scientific facilities and analysis of light source experiment data. “The American Science Cloud gives us a unified platform where AI models can run at scale, in real time, across all computing resources, locally or at other national labs. This platform will enable scientific discoveries to get published much faster,” Pamela Schleissner, SLAC research associate at LCLS, said. “What used to take days or weeks can now happen in real time – turning measurements into insight while the experiment is still running.”

Designing New Materials for Energy & Manufacturing

SLAC’s advanced X-ray and ultrafast science tools are part of the DOE network of facilities that allow energy sciences researchers to peer deep into atomic and molecular dynamics of materials and chemistry. Genesis Mission projects at SLAC are now using agentic AI to accelerate discovery in this field that underpins American manufacturing. SLAC is leading a project (ISAAC) that connects complementary data from light sources and neutron facilities across the country with theory and scientific literature to advance catalysts, which are essential to modern manufacturing. “With ISAAC, we can now reason across the entire body of evidence at once, accelerating catalysis discovery in addressing the grand challenges of selectivity, efficiency and durability,” said Dimosthenis Sokaras, SLAC senior scientist.