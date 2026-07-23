ABB Ethernet-APL Flowmeters to Support Digitalization at a Large Petrochemical Complex in China

ABB to deliver electromagnetic flowmeters with Ethernet-APL connectivity to Zhejiang Petroleum & Chemical for a large-scale petrochemical production facility in China

Flowmeters will enable high-speed, real-time transmission of field data across the facility

Order builds on previous deliveries to Zhejiang and Rongsheng Petrochemical, both part of Rongsheng Group, a Fortune Global 500 company

ABB has won an order from Zhejiang Petroleum & Chemical to deliver ProcessMaster FEP600 electromagnetic flowmeters with Ethernet-APL (Advanced Physical Layer) connectivity for an upgrade at a large refining and petrochemical complex in China. The facility, located in the Zhoushan Green Petrochemical Base on Yushan Island, has a total refining capacity of 40 million tons per year [1].

Image Credit: ABB

ABB’s ProcessMaster flowmeters will be deployed in a chemical production facility within the complex. The facility has an annual production capacity of 450,000 tons of adipic acid, a key raw material used in the production of nylon 66, specialty engineering plastics, and polyurethane.

The Ethernet-APL instrumentation will enable high-speed, real-time data transmission across the facility, supporting efficient and reliable plant operations.

The flowmeters will monitor the flow of high-temperature, corrosive acidic fluids in the plant, and are designed for a wide range of pipe sizes, ranging from DN 15mm to DN 300mm. A single two-wire cable provides power and high-speed Ethernet-APL communication, enabling the highest level of safety protection (Ex ia), and reliable data transmission over distances of up to 1,000 meters. ABB uses PFA lining technology to protect the flowmeters and ensure measurement accuracy and equipment longevity.

Image Credit: ABB

“We aim to fully leverage the enhanced data sensing and transmission capabilities inherent in ABB instrumentation,” said a representative of Zhejiang Petroleum & Chemical. “This will improve our understanding of operating conditions and enable smart and more efficient operations.”

“Ethernet-APL is increasingly the most common communication technology in industrial applications with intrinsic safety,” said Jacques Mulbert, President of ABB’s Measurement & Analytics division. “Through this collaboration, we will support Zhejiang in enabling smart operations, advanced diagnostics, and proactive maintenance.”

The order builds on ABB’s previous delivery of Ethernet-APL VortexMaster & SwirlMaster flowmeters to Zhejiang and Rongsheng Petrochemical, both part of Rongsheng Group, a Fortune Global 500 company.

The FEP600 series of electromagnetic flowmeters are widely used in the petrochemical and chemical industries worldwide.

[1] https://www.zhejiang-petroleum.com/about_us/profile.html

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