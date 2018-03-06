Nordson MARCH Receives NPI Award for its RollVIA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System

Nordson MARCH, a Nordson company (NASDAQ: NDSN), a global leader in plasma processing technology, announces that it has received a 2018 New Product Introduction (NPI) award in the Surface Treatment category for its new-generation RollVIA™ plasma system.

The system is used for plasma applications such as surface activation for improved adhesion, carbon removal and descum/desmear for cleaner surfaces, and etchback, which removes a slight amount of dielectric contamination between internal copper planes during printed circuit board (PCB) production. The RollVIA provides uniform plasma treatment of substrates as thin as 25 microns.

The RollVIA is a completely self-contained plasma system with production-proven roll-to-roll material handling for flexible PCB manufacturing. The vacuum system, plasma chamber, control electronics, and 40kHz power supply are housed in a single enclosure for cost effectiveness. The integrated roll-to-roll material handling system ensures precise control of roll speed, tension, and edge guidance for substrates. Optical-based edge guide detection allows for reliable control during rewind operations. Substrate loading is simple with easy access to the load and unload sections via three doors. The system is configured for vertical processing so that equal plasma treatment can be applied to both sides of the substrate, maximizing product quality and throughput. The fast vacuum pump down and process cycle times further add to the throughput and productivity. It's configurable with 1, 3, or 5 plasma cells to meet process requirements.

"We are excited to have won the NPI award for the second year in a row," explained Jonathan Doan, director of marketing for Nordson MARCH. "The RollVIA system incorporates the best of Nordson MARCH's market leading-edge plasma technology combined with novel application-specific technology development based on our greater than 30 years of experience. Through extensive research and development, the RollVIA system presents unique vacuum and gas flow technology, new electrode designs, and superior temperature management. The careful balance of these critical design elements and process recipe parameters deliver a system that creates the most uniform treatment for key applications like desmear and landing pad cleaning."

The 2018 New Product Introduction Award (NPI) for electronics assembly equipment, materials, software, and PCB fabrication recognizes leading new products during the past 12 months. It is judged by an independent panel of practicing industry engineers. Sponsored by Circuits Assembly and Printed Circuit Design & Fab, the award was presented on February 28, 2018 at the IPC APEX Expo in San Diego, CA.

For more information, contact Nordson MARCH at [email protected] or visit the website at www.nordsonmarch.com.