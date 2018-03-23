Redefining the detection limit of confocal imaging

Mannheim, Germany. Leica Microsystems introduces LIGHTNING, a new detection concept for scientific imaging, initially available for all TCS SP8 confocal laser scanning microscope systems. Operating in real time, LIGHTNING extracts valuable image information from previously unseen or inaccessible fine structures and details. This expands imaging capabilities both in the classic confocal range and beyond the diffraction limit down to 120 nm. The confocal detection limit and resolution is maximized even for live cell experiments with extremely low signal-to-noise ratio.

The LIGHTNING detection package extracts comprehensive image information, providing additional insights due to an extremely clear view of the finest structures in a cell, such as mitochondria, tubulin, and actin.

“LIGHTNING represents a new philosophy in scientific imaging,” says Markus Lusser, President of Leica Microsystems. “In line with our guiding principle of “From Eye to Insight” LIGHTNING will allow our partners to gain valuable information about their specimens that was out of reach until now. By breaking conventions and rethinking image acquisition, we help our partners to find in-depth answers to their until now unanswered scientific questions.“

LIGHTNING is activated with just one click and works in real time. It calculates an appropriate set of parameters for each segment of an image to uncover every detail with the highest fidelity. The results prove to be superior to other common technologies that use one global set of parameters for the full image. The parameters are stored with each image so the imaging conditions are fully documented and, as a result, reproducible.

The LIGHTNING detection package transforms the TCS SP8 confocal microscope into a simultaneous multicolor super-resolution imaging solution at the full original speed. It is seamlessly integrated into the SP8 system and covers all confocal imaging modalities. LIGHTNING will be launched at the Focus on Microscopy Meeting (FOM) March 25 - 28, in Singapore.