FGR to Supply Graphene Materials to The University of Manchester

Highlights

FGR and The University of Manchester, acting through [email protected] have executed a Memorandum of Understanding.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding FGR will supply graphene materials to researchers at The University of Manchester on favourable terms.

Both parties acknowledge the importance of a reliable supply of high-quality graphene raw materials to enable the development of downstream applications.

Advanced materials company, First Graphene Limited (“FGR” or “the Company”) (ASX: FGR) is pleased to advise it has executed a Memorandum of Understanding with The University of Manchester under which FGR will provide graphene products for research to be undertaken by researchers at the GEIC (Graphene Engineering Innovation Centre). The MoU will be in effect for three years.

Previously, the Parties had signed a Tier 1 GEIC Membership Agreement dated 21 June 2018, to formalise the partnership. The Parties have now further agreed to collaborate and explore opportunities in the area of development and commercialisation of 2D materials, to accelerate the adoption of these materials into commercially viable markets.

The Parties agree that a strongly focused end-user perspective is required. They will look to consistently communicate, co-operate and where available direct their resources with the intent of promoting the growth of the overall graphene and 2D materials market.

FGR will be providing its PureGRAPH™5, 10 and 20 products initially and will make other 2D materials available as they are developed.

Managing Director, Craig McGuckin stated: “We are very keen to facilitate successful research programmes within the GEIC and across the University. Providing our PureGRAPH™ products is a great starting point for collaboration, also offering third party confirmation of the high quality of our graphene product range.”

James Baker, CEO [email protected] said: “To explore and fully exploit the benefits of graphene, commercial partnerships are vital, as is the access to quality materials. Our collaboration with First Graphene, one of the GEIC’s tier one partners, will ensure materials will be available to support wide-ranging ongoing commercial activity. The GEIC will fill a critical gap in the advanced materials ecosystem and accelerate the development of graphene applications coming to market.”