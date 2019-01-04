SEHO to Show Numerous Soldering Solutions at APEX

SEHO North America, Inc., a worldwide leading supplier of complete solutions for soldering processes and automated production lines, will highlight a full line of market leading soldering systems in Booth #2933 at the IPC APEX EXPO, scheduled to take place Jan. 29 – 31, 2019 at the San Diego Convention Center.

SEHO StartSelective

The new StartSelective is the perfect plug-and-produce selective soldering system for those just entering automated soldering. Connect, power on and produce: The StartSelective is thought through down to the last detail, from its compact design, ease of operation that does not require special skills, and many technical highlights. With a footprint of only 2.5 m², the StartSelective provides maximum quality and reproducibility of soldering results for assemblies up to 20“ x 20“ and an outstanding return on investment.

All process-relevant components such as the micro drop jet fluxer, preheat system and maintenance-free electromagnetic soldering unit have successfully been in use for years in other soldering systems from SEHO. While all process steps are fully automated and monitored, loading and unloading of assemblies is done manually.

The bottom-side preheat section of the StartSelective is equipped with pulsar heaters over the full area, which can be activated individually depending on board dimensions. Pulsar heaters feature a high energy density and quick reaction time. This enables a remarkable reduction in energy consumption. An additional top-side IR preheating ensures permanent and controlled heat support during long cycles.

Another highlight is the optimized soldering area with non-wetted mini-wave solder nozzles, featuring a 7° soldering angle. The nozzles convince with stable and reproducible flow properties, resulting in outstanding soldering quality. Even difficult geometries can be soldered easily. Moreover, non-wetted solder nozzles are maintenance-free and feature a nearly unlimited lifetime, thus avoiding follow-up costs. Additionally, they do not require any chemicals for activation – an advantage for both the health of the maintenance staff and the environment.

Just like the high-volume selective soldering systems from SEHO, the StartSelective is equipped with a complete package for automated process control. The spray jet control in the fluxing area, automatic wave height control and solder level monitoring with automated solder wire supply are only some of the monitoring functions.

The StartSelective is designed for maximum efficiency. Programming is 100 percent offline at any PC workplace so that the machine is always available for production. Loading and unloading of assemblies is done from the front side, and all setup, retooling and maintenance are easily accessible on one side of the machine. This design allows users to integrate the StartSelective in any production island with minimum footprint requirements, or to place it as stand-alone system in the corner of the production floor.

Further highlights at the SEHO booth will be the SelectLine and the PowerWave. The SelectLine features outstanding flexibility, and because of its modular design, it can be upgraded any time to grow with customer production requirements. Unique technical details like the automatic ultrasonic nozzle cleaning system ensure highest process reliability and maximum machine availability.

With the PowerWave wave soldering system, which is ideally suited for medium to large production series, SEHO realized a machine concept that offers remarkable performance at simultaneously low investment costs.

Source: https://www.seho.de/