Get on Board with Nordson ASYMTEK at IPC APEX Expo Booth 2125

Nordson ASYMTEK, a Nordson company, a global leader in dispensing, jetting, and coating equipment and technologies, will be demonstrating large-volume and advanced dispensing, hot bar soldering, and a conformal coating line at IPC APEX, San Diego, CA from January 29-31, 2019, at booth 2125. Also featured will be a range of jets and valves for dispensing and coating applications, including the award-winning SC-350 Select Spray Applicator.

Experts from Nordson ASYMTEK will present two technical papers, “Dispensing EMI Shielding Materials: A Replacement for Sputtering,” on January 29th at 1:30 p.m., and “Balancing Air Assisted Atomization for Improved Conformal Coating Quality,” on January 31st at 10:30 a.m.

You’ll see:

A new, modular conformal coating line that demonstrates process stability with consistency at each step. Coating productivity can be easily monitored, thanks to inter-machine communication between the Select Coat ® SL-940 conformal coating system, the FX-942UV Series ACI/AOI automated conformal coating inspection system, and an integrated oven. Flexible configurations make it easy to create the right solution.

Nordson ASYMTEK's Vantage™ Fluid Dispensing System combined with the award-winning IntelliJet ® jetting system. This dynamic duo demonstrates remarkable speed and accuracy in an expanded dispense area for applications in high-volume electronics manufacturing. New from the ground up, the Vantage dispensing system is controlled by the completely new dispensing software, Canvas™, with graphical programming and guided wizards.

The Helios™ SD-960 Series automated dispensing system, which was specifically designed for high-throughput and batch dispensing in electronics assembly for large parts and PCB substrates. It dispenses medium to bulk volumes of both single- and 2-component highly abrasive thermal interface materials (TIMs), silicones, epoxies, and grease for applications such as potting, sealing, gasketing, and structural adhesives. The system incorporates Nordson ASYMTEK's 35+ years of dispensing innovation, proven closed-loop process controls, dispense valves, user-programmable Windows-based PC with Fluidmove® software, and delivers the same unparalleled control, accuracy, repeatability, traceability, and flexibility as its micro-dispensing systems.

“Nordson ASYMTEK is pleased to show our breadth of solutions in dispensing and conformal coating,” said Peter Bierhuis, president, Nordson ASYMTEK. “So, get on board and join us at IPC APEX EXPO 2019 in San Diego!”

Source: http://www.nordson.com/en/divisions/asymtek