R.D. Abbott to Attend Plastics and Rubber in Automotive Conference

R.D. Abbott Co., Inc. (RDAbbott), a full-service elastomers supplier and materials science company, will showcase material advancements and process innovations for the transportation industry at the Plastics and Rubber in Automotive Conference in Novi, Michigan, on January 14 and 15. RDAbbott will also deliver a technical presentation and invites attendees to another informational event.

Visit RDAbbott at Table 27 for technologies that improve vehicle performance and safety, reduce fuel consumption and emissions, and enhance the consumer experience.

At the Plastics and Rubber in Automotive Conference, RDAbbott will showcase a broad portfolio of materials to meet a wide range of challenges. In today’s vehicles, engines are smaller but run hotter than ever before. Automakers need to keep occupants comfortable while sealing against hazardous fluids and gases. Materials must support handling and survive decades of use without failing.

RDAbbott understands these varied challenges and can supply the right solutions. Their technical experts are also ready to share their expertise across the transportation supply chain. At this year’s Plastics and Rubber in Automotive Conference, participants are invited to deepen their knowledge at these two highlighted technical presentations.

First, Niels van der Aar, Business Development Manager EPDM/NBR with ARLANXEO, will present “Influence of New Mobility Trends on the Use of Non-Tire Elastomers” on January 15 at 11:15 AM. Rick Ziebell, Technology Fellow for RDAbbott, will also present “Overmolding Fluorosilicone Rubber onto a Plastic Substrate Using a Polymeric Adhesive” on January 15 at 3:45 PM.

Register online for the Plastics and Rubber in Automotive Conference at www.rubbernews.com/auto.

Source: https://rdabbott.com/