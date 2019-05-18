KYZEN to Exhibit at the 16th Philippine Semiconductor & Electronics Convention and Exhibition

KYZEN, the global leader in innovative environmentally friendly cleaning chemistries, will exhibit at the 16th Philippine Semiconductor & Electronics Convention and Exhibition (PSECE), scheduled to take place May 30-June 1, 2019 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City, Manila. The company will showcase its AQUANOX A4727 Next Generation Aqueous Assembly Cleaner and MICRONOX® MX2322 Solvent.

MICRONOX® MX2322 is a semiconductor grade engineered semi aqueous solvent designed to clean all types of paste fluxes common in wafer bumping, wafer level packaging, die attach, Flip Chip and SiP that contain copper pillar. MX2322 has a wide process window, as well as a long bath life, to remove tough flux residue at a fast rate and is compatible with all sensitive metals. The solvent demonstrates its excellent cleaning performance and benefits in single-wafer spray-in-air tools as well as all immersion cleaning systems.

AQUANOX A4727 is engineered to be effective, stable and predictable, all day, every day. It is designed for reliable production and assembly operations. Meet your performance cleaning requirements with advanced technology that gives a stable pH and predictable compatibility throughout its long bath life.

AQUANOX A4727 is the result of thousands of hours of laboratory tests and “live” beta site testing scientifically validating the outstanding RINSABILITY, extended BATH LIFE and consistently reliable, long-term PERFORMANCE advantages. This stable chemistry is proven to be compatible on a wide variety of components, coating, labels and equipment.

Environmentally responsible, AQUANOX A4727 is non-hazardous and biodegradable. It contains no CFCs or HAPs and can be used at low concentrations to effectively remove even the toughest soils, and rinse easily and completely. This easy to control and cost-effective solution is a good choice for both in-line and batch cleaning systems.

Source: http://www.kyzen.com/