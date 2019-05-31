Posted in | Business | 3D Printing | Events

RDAbbott Showcased Production-ready L280 LAM 3D Printer at RAPID + TCT 2019

May 31 2019

RDAbbott demonstrated a revolutionary L280 LAM 3D printer in The Dow Chemical Company booth #1673 at RAPID + TCT 2019.

The LAM 3D printer that RDAbbott has showcased was developed in collaboration with its supplier partners German RepRap GmbH, a leading German manufacturer of 3D printers, and Dow Performance Silicones, a business unit of The Dow Chemical Company. German RepRap’s first production-ready L280 LAM 3D printer uses Dow SILASTIC™ 3D 3335 liquid silicone rubber (LSR), a material with physical and dynamic properties that have been proven to match those of molded LSR. This supports an easy transition to injection molding processes for high-volume manufacturing.

German RepRap’s patent-pending 3D printer prints successive layers of LSR in a process comparable to the fused filament fabrication (FFF) method. Each layer of silicone is then fully cross-linked through thermal cure. German RepRap’s LAM platform, combined with Dow’s 3D-printable SILASTIC™ 3D 3335, is capable of printing functional prototype parts for high-volume manufacturing. This innovative LAM 3D printer is also ideal for highly customized parts for small manufacturing trials. Examples include complex geometric shapes with overhangs, to larger, less-detailed parts.

