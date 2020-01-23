Perovskites – Ideal for Optoelectronic Applications

Goodfellow is pleased to announce the availability of their new range of Perovskites, a group of materials that demonstrate great potential for optoelectronic applications.

Perovskites have a unique and versatile crystal structure that consists of a variation in the chemical formula ABX 3 . Many Perovskites occur as oxides (ABO 3 ), where A and B are typically metal cations. Due to their lattice, these materials are characterised by special properties like superconductivity, magnetoresistance, piezoelectricity and dielectric and pyroelectric behaviour. Therefore, Perovskites are excellent candidates for multilayer capacitors like fuel cells, solar cells, sensors and electric batteries, or even next-generation display screens, LEDs, memory devices (RAM) and high-temperature superconductors.

Goodfellow’s range of Perovskites includes powder and solid forms of:

Barium Titanate

Bismuth Aluminate

Bismuth Titanium Oxide

Calcium Titanate

Copper Tungsten Oxide

Lithium Titanate

Lead Titanium Oxide

Lanthanum Titanate

Samarium Ferrite

