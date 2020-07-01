Croatian Hotel Group VALAMAR Works with Products from MSR-Electronic

Reliable LPG gas monitoring in new, modern food production

VALAMAR Riviera d.d. is the first and largest hotel chain in Croatia and the leading tourism company. It runs 36 hotels and resorts and 15 camping resorts on the Adriatic coast in Istria, on the islands of Krk and Rab, in Makarska and Dubrovnik. Valamar is one of the biggest investors in Croatian tourism and in the region. In 2019, the company achieved 6.8 million overnight stays.

In order to offer the holiday guests a consistently high standard of culinary quality, Valamar has opened a central purchasing department with modern food production called "Vinez" in Rabac, for supplying its tourist facilities from there according to HACCP standards. In addition to the modern technology of the production plant, also called large-scale catering kitchen, Valamar relies on a reliable stationnary LPG gas warning system from MSR-Electronic. The PolyGard®2 gas sensors not only reliably monitor LPG gas leaks in the production plant, but above all protect the people in this area from dangerous gas concentrations. LPG as a fossil fuel is often used for heating or cooking purposes.

SC2 exchangeable sensors of the PolyGard®2 series from MSR-Electronic protect people and the facility. The LPG gas sensor with digitized measured value processing, temperature compensation and self-monitoring for continuous monitoring of the ambient air is easily replaceable for recalibration on site. The Sensor Cartridge SC2 includes a Pellistor sensor element and an amplifier as well as a µController for measured values processing. All data and measured values of the sensor element are stored fail-safe in the µController and transmitted digitally via the local bus to the sensor board - in the case of Valamar to the Sensor Board SB2 by MSR. The calibration management is also integrated in the µController of the Sensor Cartridge.

Calibration is done either by simply replacing the Sensor Cartridge or by using the comfortable, integrated calibration routine directly at the system.

The gas warning control system of the Valamar production plant - The GC-06 Gas Controller from MSR-Electronic. The gas controller is designed in accordance with the standard EN 50545-1 and can monitor and evaluate up to 100 gas sensors, 96 of them PolyGard®2 digital and/or 4 of them analog (4–20 mA) sensors. 4 free adjustable alarm thresholds are provided per sensor. For the alarm messages the controller offers 4 alarm relays with potential-free change-over contact and two analog outputs with 4–20 mA signal. A separate relay is integrated for fault message. With the extension modules EP-06 the Gas Controller can manage up to 32 analog gas sensors, 32 alarm relays and 16 analog outputs. For the main and field bus outputs there is an integrated overload and reverse polarity protection.

The free adjustable parameters and set points enable a very flexible use in many applications of the gas measuring technique. Simple and comfortable commissioning, however, is granted by the configuration with default parameters.

In the event of an incident, MSR-Electronic gas warning systems alert the production staff, close the gas supply via the solenoid valve and in parallel send an alarm signal via the fire alarm control panel to the fire brigade.

The entire system was installed by the Croatian partner Aurel d.o.o.

