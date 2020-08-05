MSR-Electronic Products for Monitoring CO in Parking Garage in Beirut City

Fixed CO gas alarm system for almost 400 parking spaces in the new, modern Beirut Digital District (BDD).

The BDD is a community dedicated to establishing a centre for the digital and creative world in Lebanon. It was officially launched in the Bachoura district of Beirut as a project supported by the government. Its goal is to fuel the growth of more than 10,000 dynamic and creative individuals, through smart offices spaces, unparalleled infrastructure, healthy environment and home decor, topped off with valuable services. By 2030, a district consisting of offices and residential units is to be created on an area of 150,000 m2.

The 2nd construction phase with 44,000 m2 of office space, a cathedral and a parking garage on 6 levels with almost 400 parking spaces will be completed in 2020. A fixed gas warning system from MSR-Electronic will be used to permanently monitor harmful CO concentrations in the garage. The gas sensors, controllers and warning devices from MSR effectively protect people and installations in dangerous situations if combustible or toxic gases escape.

More than 50 digital gas sensors (type SC2) monitor the dangerous toxic gas carbon monoxide in the BDD parking garage on a parking area of approx. 14,000 m2. CO is a colourless, odourless and tasteless gas and therefore often remains undetected. At high concentration, it can be even lethal. The exchangeable sensors SC2 are used for continuous monitoring of the ambient air. In addition to the electrochemical sensor element and the measuring amplifier, the sensor cartridge contains a μController for measured value processing. In the μController, all relevant data and measured values of the sensor element are stored fail-safe and are transmitted digitally via the local bus to the sensor board (e.g. SB2 or MSB2 from MSR-Electronic). Calibration management is also integrated in the μController of the sensor cartridge. Calibration can be carried out by simply exchanging the sensor cartridge or by using the integrated, convenient calibration routine directly at the system.

The evaluation of the measured values of the gas sensors is carried out by the DGC-06 Controller from MSR. It is used for monitoring and warning of toxic and combustible gases and vapours as well as in the freon refrigerant range of gas measurement technology. The large number of freely configurable parameters and setpoints allows individual adaptation to many applications. The controller thus fulfils, for example, the functions for carbon monoxide (CO) monitoring in garages according to the current EN 50545-1.

The Digital Gas Controller DGC-06 has been developed for large systems or even for extensive connections. Everything is possible, from complex garages to access functions that are activated by gas alarm.

The DGC-06 Gas Controller series can monitor and evaluate up to 128 gas sensors, including 96 PolyGard®2 digital and/or 32 analog sensors (4–20 mA). 4 freely adjustable alarm thresholds are available per sensor. For alarm messages, the controller system has up to 128 relays with potential-free changeover contact and up to 16 analog outputs with 4–20 mA signal.

In the case of the BDD, the jet fans (smoke ventilation fans) are also controlled via 24 relays.

The complete installation of the CO gas warning system is carried out by the MSR partner PORPHYRA on site.

