Inspiring Materials Are The Hot Topic For New Podcast

Leading research materials supplier, Goodfellow, has launched a new, all-purpose industry podcast focusing on discussions around the creation of innovative materials and their applications.



The series, which has been created with researchers, developers and STEM students in mind, is ideal for anyone with an interest in the science behind materials, no matter what their level of understanding. This is thanks to the unique perspective of the podcast, which looks at not only the basics of each material, but also any unique applications, such as material usage in art and design projects.



Hosted by Goodfellow Global Marketing Manager, Joel Aleixo, with guests ranging from celebrities to scientific experts, each episode focuses on asking (and answering) the difficult questions about materials innovation.



Joel comments: “This podcast is a passion project for us and we’re really pleased to finally launch it! What we’re particularly proud of is just how accessible it is – whether you’re at the top of your field in R&D or you’re just curious about materials and their varied uses, you’ll be able to listen, relate to and easily understand all that’s being discussed, as well as learning something new.



“I’m frequently joined by members of my own technical team, as well as experts, artists, designers, and more! It’s something that everyone involved has genuinely enjoyed creating, and we’re hoping that comes across in the discussions.”



Goodfellow will also be supporting a charity with donations throughout the first series. The organization receiving these donations is Outside In, a national charity that aims to provide a platform for artists who face significant barriers to the art world due to health, disability, social circumstance or isolation.



To listen to the podcast, visit https://www.materialshub.com/podcast/