Betolar and Metso to Cooperate in the Utilisation of Side Streams From the Lithium Hydroxide Process

Nov 29 2023Reviewed by Megan Craig, M.Sc.

Betolar and Metso have agreed on cooperation in which Betolar's technology can be offered globally to mining and refinery customers using Metso's lithium hydroxide process.

With material technology solutions for Betolar's side stream research, the analcime sand generated as a side stream in lithium extraction is analysed and its further processing value is assessed. With Betolar's recipes, analcime sand can be utilised as gravel and binder in materials for low-carbon building, infrastructure and mining construction, which reduces emissions and the use of virgin natural resources in concrete production.

"With our sustainable circular economy solution, the added value of analcime sand can be significantly increased. The three-year cooperation agreement with Metso supports access to markets that are key to our strategy. The cooperation strengthens our growth opportunities globally, especially in the waste upcycling business," says Ville Voipio, Chief Commercial Officer at Betolar.

Lithium production for e-mobility and energy storage batteries will produce increasing amounts of analcime sand as the green technology transition progresses. The battery industry is interested in finding financially and environmentally sustainable further use for increasing side streams.

"The demand for Metso's battery materials technology is in a strong growth phase. Together with Betolar, we can offer our customers a comprehensive solution that can also take into account the circular economy use of side streams in an innovative and sustainable way," says Mikko Rantaharju, Vice President, Hydrometallurgy at Metso.

Betolar has developed recipes and methods for utilising analcime sand and has carried out commercial customer projects. Betolar's research on analcime sand has been funded as part of the EU's key projects responding to the needs of the green transition in key industries.

