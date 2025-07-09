Are Your Electronics Ready for Summer Shipping Challenges?

Rust can happen at any time of year, but summer’s trademark rise in temperatures and humidity increase the risk of corrosion during June, July, and August in the northern hemisphere. With current society’s heavy reliance on electronics, there is no way to avoid these summer shipping challenges—only to face them head-on with the right packaging strategies. Cortec® Vapor phase Corrosion Inhibitor (VpCI®) technology is one important key to unlock that corrosion protection this summer.

Image Credit: Cortec® Corporation

External Packaging for Electronics

Vapor phase Corrosion Inhibitors can be incorporated into a variety of packaging materials for computers, server racks, monitors, and microchips. The first concern is external protection, available from VpCI®-126 bags. These bags provide a barrier against moisture while also emitting Vapor phase Corrosion Inhibitors within the package, forming a protective molecular layer on multi-metal surfaces until the electronic is taken out of the bag. At the same time, many electronics also need protection against static damage. EcoSonic® VpCI®-125 HP Permanent ESD Film & Bags meet both these needs in a dual corrosion inhibiting static dissipative material that can be used to package anything from small PCBs to large server racks where ESD (electrostatic discharge) damage is a concern.

Inner Packaging for Electronics

Depending on the size of the package (e.g., for large servers) or the expected severity of the shipping conditions, an extra dose of VpCI® inside the bag is often beneficial. Typically, the standard procedure is to place desiccant in the package to limit corrosion by absorbing moisture. This is a passive form of protection rather than an active one and runs into problems when the desiccant is spent. In contrast, VpCI® emitting materials such as BioPad® (a USDA Certified Biobased Product), VpCI®-130 Series foam, or the Cor-Pak® 1-MUL Pouch offer active corrosion protection even if moisture gets into the package. Desicorr® VpCI® Pouches offer dual desiccant action and corrosion protection for those who want the best of both worlds.

Electronics Distributor Adopts VpCI®

A large North American distributor of electronic components used ESD moisture barrier bags plus desiccant for electronics packaging. They were intrigued with the idea of combining ESD and corrosion protection into one. Given the possibility of extended storage on the shelf, they also wanted a long-lasting ESD product and started using EcoSonic® VpCI®-125 HP Permanent ESD Film & Bags. Humidity testing of the bags showed equal protection compared to the moisture barrier / desiccant system they were replacing.

Solving Corrosion on Large Server Racks

In another case, a computer equipment supplier was having problems with corrosion on server racks during shipping and storage. Because the units were so big, it was necessary to design a large VpCI®-126 bag to cover the racks and securely close them. VpCI®-132 Foam was used inside for additional protection of the large internal volume. The corrosion stopped and the company continued using this method of corrosion protection for at least two years.

Tackle Electronics Corrosion This Summer

Whether your electronics are large or small, sensitive to ESD damage or not, it is important to use adequate protection in the packaging procedure, especially during the elevated corrosion risks of summer. If you need help adapting an anticorrosion, antistatic solution to your small or large electronics, be sure to contact Cortec® for expert advice on corrosion protection.