Henniker Plasma Launches Coatx® Advanced Plasma Coating Technology

Henniker Plasma announces the launch of CoatX®, an advanced plasma-coating technology designed to deliver permanent, nano-scale functional coatings that transform surface performance without altering the underlying material.

CoatX® provides stable, scalable and environmentally friendly surface engineering, enabling permanent surface modification for research, production and high-performance applications.

"With CoatX®, we're giving customers the ability to tailor surface behavior with a new level of surface control in surface engineering" said Terry, Managing Director at Henniker Plasma. "The technology allows us to deliver stable, covalently bonded coatings at the nano scale, opening up new possibilities for next-generation devices and advanced materials."

How CoatX® Works

CoatX® uses controlled plasma-assisted polymerization, introducing monomer species into the plasma to create uniform, nano-scale polymer layers. These coatings are:

  • Permanent and chemically bonded.
  • Extremely thin, preserving pore size, airflow and mechanical properties.
  • Compatible with polymers, metals, glass, textiles and 3D materials.

The result is a surface with tailored functional behavior - including hydrophobicity, hydrophilicity, low friction or custom chemical functionality.

Capabilities at a Glance

Transforming Surface Performance at Nano Scale

CoatX® delivers stable, scalable and environmentally friendly plasma-coating processes that modify only the topmost surface layer. These ultra-thin coatings remain colorless, odorless and permanently bonded, ensuring predictable performance and long-lasting functionality.

The Technology Supports Three Core Capability Platforms:

PFAS-Free Surface Free Energy (SFE) Modification

Permanent Control of Surface Energy via:

  • Hydrophobic - Liquid repellent surfaces
  • Permanently wettable surfaces

Bio-Functional Surfaces:

Enables reagent-free covalent bonding of biomolecules, supporting biomedical, diagnostic and microfluidic applications.

Low-Friction Coating:

Creates smooth, ultra-low-friction surfaces for medical devices and performance components.

