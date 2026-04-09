Posted in | News | Sustainable Technologies | Adhesives and Sealants | Automotive Materials

More Sustainable TPE Solution with High Recycling Content for Automotive Sealing Systems

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

Based on its established THERMOLAST® K product series, KRAIBURG TPE has developed a materials solution that combines established product characteristics with advanced sustainability features. The material specially designed for automotive sealing applications has a recycling content made of post-industrial and post-consumer recyclates of more than fifty percent. At the same time, the material meets the high requirements of the automotive industry for quality, processability and functionality.

The long-standing partnership between KRAIBURG TPE and SaarGummi forms the basis for joint development projects in the field of innovative and recycling-based materials solutions for the automotive industry. Image Credit: © 2026 SaarGummi

Related Stories

KRAIBURG TPE has been cooperating with SaarGummi, an international automotive supplier, for many years. The aim of the current development work was to develop a more sustainable material variant that can be integrated into existing applications without compromising on performance or processability.

Sustainable Materials Development for Sophisticated Automotive Applications

The requirements for materials used in automotive applications are high: In addition to mechanical load capacity and resistance to different environmental influences, reliable processing in industrial production processes also plays a crucial role. At the same time, sustainability aspects along the whole value chain are becoming increasingly important.

With this in mind, the project partners began developing an alternative materials solution with increased recycling content in 2023. The focus was on maintaining existing materials standards, while increasing the use of recycled raw materials.

Successful Tests Confirm Materials Performance

Both the existing material and the new recycling variant were already tested in comparable conditions at an early project stage. The results showed that the new materials solution meets the relevant requirements and can be reliably integrated into the production process.

Alexander Mayer, Senior Business Development Manager at KRAIBURG TPE, explains: “The first results have shown that we are on the right track with this development. Our aim was to design a materials solution that saves more resources, while meeting the high quality standards of the automotive industry.”

High Recycling Content with Unchanged Performance

The result of the joint development effort is a TPE solution with a recycling content of about 56 percent. The recycling content consists of post-industrial and post-consumer recyclates and enables a materials option with reduced resource consumption for sophisticated automotive applications.

Sebastien Roux, TPE Material & Process Specialist at SaarGummi, comments: “The new material meets the requirements of our application and can be reliably combined with existing components. At the same time, the increased recycling content makes an important contribution to greater sustainability.” It was possible not only to increase the recycling content, but also to reduce the product carbon footprint (PCF) of the material compared to that of the previous variant.

Source:

KRAIBURG TPE Pvt. Ltd.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    KRAIBURG TPE GmbH & Co. KG. (2026, April 09). More Sustainable TPE Solution with High Recycling Content for Automotive Sealing Systems. AZoM. Retrieved on April 09, 2026 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65330.

  • MLA

    KRAIBURG TPE GmbH & Co. KG. "More Sustainable TPE Solution with High Recycling Content for Automotive Sealing Systems". AZoM. 09 April 2026. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65330>.

  • Chicago

    KRAIBURG TPE GmbH & Co. KG. "More Sustainable TPE Solution with High Recycling Content for Automotive Sealing Systems". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65330. (accessed April 09, 2026).

  • Harvard

    KRAIBURG TPE GmbH & Co. KG. 2026. More Sustainable TPE Solution with High Recycling Content for Automotive Sealing Systems. AZoM, viewed 09 April 2026, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65330.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Editorial Highlights

Flare Stacks in Oil & Gas Safety

Flare Stacks in Oil & Gas Safety

Flare system design, informed by API 521, is crucial for safety and emissions control in oil and gas, addressing pressure relief and operational efficiency.

Sponsored Content

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback