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Metso Introduces an Advanced Lithium Carbonate Process to Support Battery Materials Production

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Metso is introducing the next generation of its lithium carbonate production process, a proven single-pass technology designed to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate from spodumene concentrate with high yield, low operating costs, and in a more sustainable way. The enhanced process contributes to Metso’s portfolio of lithium processing solutions and strengthens its position as a leading provider of technologies for processing critical minerals essential to the global energy transition.

Metso Lithium Carbonate Plant. Image Credit: Metso

Global lithium demand is expected to grow in the coming years, driven by the electrification of transport, renewable energy integration, and the adoption of battery storage. Metso’s lithium carbonate process addresses this demand by enabling efficient and scalable production of battery-grade materials. There is increasing interest in lithium carbonate production from mineral raw materials, driven by the production of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries.

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“We are pleased to introduce our enhanced lithium carbonate process to support customers and partners in lithium minerals related applications. By combining our proven thermal and hydrometallurgical technologies with our strong end-to-end flowsheet capabilities and local service support to maximize production, we can deliver high availability lithium processing plants while enabling efficient, safe, and reliable operations. This launch builds on our strong track record in hydrometallurgical technologies and further strengthens Metso’s ability to support customers across the lithium value chain,” says Marika Tiihonen, Technology Manager for Lithium at Metso.

Metso’s lithium carbonate process refines spodumene to battery-grade lithium carbonate in one pass, avoiding processing complexity and undesired by-products such as sodium sulfate. By minimizing the number of process steps, customers benefit from lower capital costs, improved operational stability, simplified plant design, and faster ramp-up.

Metso’s hydrometallurgical alkaline leach processes offer simple and safe ways to refine spodumene concentrate to battery-grade end products such as lithium carbonate. At the core of the process is soda pressure leaching, which enables extraction of lithium selectively with less soluble impurities. The enhanced carbonation-decarbonation process delivers battery-grade lithium carbonate in one pass, and the mineral residue exits the carbonation process readily neutralized for easier disposal or reuse. In addition, Metso is currently testing and developing a circular metallurgy concept to regenerate chemicals used in the alkaline leach process.

Expanding Metso’s Lithium Technology Portfolio 

Metso has more than 20 years of experience in developing alkaline leaching technologies for hard rock lithium sources. The lithium carbonate process complements Metso’s existing lithium offering, which also includes proprietary technologies for lithium hydroxide production. Together, these solutions enable customers to optimize and add flexibility to their operations from ore beneficiation to the production of battery-grade chemicals.

Metso continues to invest in research and development of sustainable processing technologies for critical minerals, helping customers improve efficiency, reduce emissions, and meet evolving regulatory and market requirements.

Source:

Metso

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