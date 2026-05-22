New ‘Super Hydrogel’ Pulls Drinking Water From Thin Air for Months at a Time

Researchers have developed a simple anti-corrosion barrier that could transform fragile “water-from-air” gels into long-lasting freshwater generators capable of harvesting hundreds of kilograms of water. The study was published in Nature Communications.

Study: Long-term stability of moisture-capturing hydrogels by preventing metal-mediated degradation. Image Credit: 360VP/Shutterstock.com

Hydrogel Durability Challenges

Hydrogel composites, particularly those made of polyacrylamide combined with lithium chloride (PAM-LiCl), have demonstrated remarkable moisture capture performance. Previous research has focused primarily on their initial uptake capacity but has lacked in-depth analysis of how hydrogel stability is affected over time by environmental and device components.

Up to now, a thorough investigation into the impact of metallic parts, including copper plates, on hydrogel degradation has not taken place. Understanding the mechanisms behind material breakdown and finding ways to mitigate them is crucial for the creation of sustainable atmospheric water harvesting systems.

Hydrogel Synthesis and Testing

Carlos D. Díaz-Marín et al. carried out hydrogel synthesis using a straightforward one-pot procedure.

For polyvinyl alcohol-lithium chloride (PVA-LiCl) hydrogels, PVA and lithium chloride were dissolved together in water at 90 °C with stirring for 48 hours, then cooled to room temperature. An acid catalyst (1.2 M HCl) and a glutaraldehyde crosslinker were added, and the solution was cast into molds and cured at 75 °C for 24 hours.

The long-term stability experiments involved equilibrating hydrogels in aqueous LiCl solutions, matching the synthesis concentration to maintain consistent swelling conditions at 75 °C. Samples were periodically extracted to measure elastic modulus via compression, assessing mechanical integrity over months.

To investigate metal-induced degradation, powdered forms of metals and metal oxides (copper, copper oxide, iron, iron oxide, and aluminum oxide) were added to the swelling solution. Ion concentrations were analyzed by ICP-OES to track metal release.

For device-relevant testing, hydrogels were placed on copper heaters with or without an anti-corrosion coating and subjected to cyclic moisture absorption-desorption at controlled temperatures, simulating operational conditions. These cycling tests monitored hydrogel mass to evaluate water sorption performance and material durability over extended periods.

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Stability Insights and Mechanisms

The results reveal that PAM-LiCl hydrogels exhibit intrinsic stability, sustaining a limited decrease in elasticity (~50 %) over more than eight months at elevated temperatures without metal contact. Conversely, direct contact with copper or its oxides severely accelerates degradation, reducing mechanical integrity within weeks at 75 °C.

Copper metal dissolution releases copper ions into the hydrogel matrix, which the authors propose may promote the formation of hydroxyl radicals, leading to polymer chain scission. This metal-mediated radical degradation effectively undermines the hydrogel's structural network.

Notably, PVA-LiCl hydrogels showed lower intrinsic stability even without metal interaction, degrading significantly within 40 days, highlighting the advantage of PAM-based hydrogels for long-term use.

Other common metals, such as iron and aluminum, and their oxides, did not induce similar degradation under the tested conditions. This indicated that copper-related reactions are the primary concern. However, the study also found that an aluminum alloy fin could still contribute to degradation in device-like configurations, suggesting that material compatibility remains an important consideration.

Addressing this challenge, the team applied a commercially available anti-corrosion coating to copper surfaces interfaced with hydrogels. This coating acted as a barrier, preventing the generation of copper ions, as evidenced by the maintenance of mechanical properties and the absence of discoloration after over 190 absorption-desorption cycles.

These cyclic tests also demonstrated that the coated hydrogel systems could repeatedly harvest and release significant quantities of water, achieving a projected cumulative desorption of nearly 500 kg of water per square meter over several months under the study’s operating assumptions.

The study also included a preliminary technoeconomic analysis, showing profound economic benefits from improved hydrogel durability. When the hydrogel lifetime increases from a day to over a month, water production costs could drop by an order of magnitude, reaching levels approaching competitive with conventional municipal tap water pricing in some U.S. cities.

This highlights the critical link between material longevity and economic viability for atmospheric water extraction technologies. The proposed degradation mechanism involves copper corrosion releasing Cu(I) and Cu(II) ions, which may catalyze hydroxyl radical formation attacking the hydrogel polymer chains. These findings are consistent with observed physical changes such as blue coloration and mechanical weakening.

Preventing copper-ion release through coatings or by selecting alternative materials for device components offers a practical pathway toward long-lasting moisture-capturing systems.

Strategies for Durable Harvesting

The study found that PAM-LiCl hydrogels exhibit remarkable intrinsic stability essential for sustainable moisture-harvesting applications.

However, their durability is compromised by interactions between copper and copper oxide due to the proposed metal-ion-induced formation of hydroxyl radicals.

By identifying this degradation pathway, the research offers a simple yet effective mitigation strategy using anti-corrosion coatings, enabling stable, cyclic absorption and release of moisture over hundreds of cycles.

The resulting enhancement in sorbent lifetime directly translates into significant reductions in water production costs, making atmospheric water harvesting more economically accessible.

These advancements could lead to more reliable, low-cost freshwater generation technologies critical to addressing global water scarcity issues, although additional long-term testing under real-world operating conditions will likely be needed before large-scale deployment, particularly in arid and resource-limited environments.

Reference

Díaz-Marín C.D., Wilson C.T., et al. (2026). Long-term stability of moisture-capturing hydrogels by preventing metal-mediated degradation. Nature Communications 17, 3783. DOI: 10.1038/s41467-026-71987-8, https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-026-71987-8