Belt and Road Mineral Trade Gains Strength as Regional Economies Align

A new coupling-coordination analysis reveals how mineral resources, trade flows, and economic growth became increasingly aligned across six Asian economies, offering clues for more resilient resource-based development.

Study: Research on the coupling and coordinated high-quality development of minerals and economy along the “Belt and Road”. Image Credit: AI-generated image / OpenAI

A recent study published in the journal Humanities and Social Sciences Communications investigates the coordinated development of mineral resources across six countries along the Belt and Road Initiative and the Pan-Asian High-Speed Railway corridor. The researchers used a coupling coordination model to evaluate interactions among mineral resources, economic growth, and trade from 2017 to 2022. Their findings show that stronger regional integration may help support more coordinated resource-based economic development, although the study does not directly measure sustainability outcomes.

Examining the Synergy Between Resources, Trade, and Growth

Mineral resources support modern industrial development by supplying essential raw materials for manufacturing, infrastructure, energy production, and advanced technologies. However, resource abundance alone does not guarantee economic benefits. Countries must effectively integrate mineral production with regional economic activities and trade networks to maximize value creation. Previous studies have extensively examined the links between mineral resources and economic growth, but most have focused on individual countries or specific regions. As a result, the role of multinational resource cooperation within the Belt and Road Initiative remains insufficiently explored.

This study addresses that gap by examining mineral resources, regional economic development, and mineral trade as interconnected systems rather than separate sectors. Mineral trade plays a particularly important role because it connects resource extraction with industrial development and cross-border economic activity. Focusing on six key Belt and Road countries, the research evaluates how these systems interact and evolve together, providing new insights into regional resource cooperation, economic integration, and resource-based development.

Developing a Quantitative Assessment Framework

Researchers used a coupling coordination degree model, a widely recognized tool for evaluating interactions among interconnected systems. The study organized the analysis into three interconnected subsystems. The mineral resource subsystem captured resource development through indicators such as non-ferrous metal production, mining industry output, and the share of mining in total industrial output.

The regional economy subsystem reflected economic performance using employment levels, annual per capita income, and consumer price index data. The mineral trade subsystem assessed trade activity through total mineral product imports, rather than a broader measure of total mineral trade. The researchers gathered data from 6 Belt and Road countries between 2017 and 2022, sourced from national statistical agencies and international databases. They then applied an entropy-weighting method to objectively assign indicator weights based on data variation, thereby reducing the influence of subjective judgment.

Researchers calculated composite indices for each subsystem and integrated them into the coupling coordination framework. To assess the reliability of the associations, they conducted tests for multicollinearity, stationarity, cointegration, and endogeneity. They further validated the results using fixed-effects and generalized method of moments ( GMM ) models, supporting the robustness of the observed associations rather than proving causal effects.

Rising Coordination Across Belt and Road Economies

The analysis reveals a significant improvement in the coordinated development of mineral resources, regional economies, and mineral trade across the six Belt and Road countries between 2017 and 2022. Although the pace of progress varied among countries, the overall trend points to stronger integration among these three systems over time.

China and Indonesia showed the most consistent growth within the mineral resource subsystem. The paper attributes this pattern partly to strong resource endowments, continued investment in mining infrastructure, and improvements in extraction and processing technologies, which may have helped both countries strengthen their resource development performance. Vietnam and Thailand maintained relatively stable growth throughout the study period, while Singapore and Malaysia showed greater year-to-year fluctuations. These variations reflected differences in mineral reserves, industrial structures, and exposure to changing market conditions.

Economic performance also improved across the region, despite disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Vietnam demonstrated particularly strong resilience during the recovery period, supported by manufacturing expansion, foreign investment, and export-oriented development strategies.

Among the three subsystems, the mineral trade experienced the greatest volatility. Global supply chain disruptions, travel restrictions, and weakened industrial demand caused a sharp decline in trade activity during the pandemic. However, the recovery of manufacturing and construction sectors, combined with growing demand for mineral commodities, drove a strong rebound after 2020. By 2022, the mineral trade index had rebounded strongly across the study region.

The comprehensive mineral resource index increased by nearly 97%, and the regional economic index grew by more than 130%. Mineral trade recorded the strongest expansion, rising by approximately 348%. These trends indicate that improvements in resource development, economic growth, and trade were increasingly aligned. The findings suggest that infrastructure development, policy reforms, and regional cooperation have strengthened links between mineral resources, economic growth, and trade across the Belt and Road region.

Implications for Sustainable Resource Development

The study shows that mineral resources, economic development, and trade operate as interconnected systems rather than independent sectors. Stronger coordination among these areas may support more stable and sustainable economic growth. The findings highlight the value of regional cooperation in improving resource utilization and economic performance. Investments in cross-border infrastructure, trade facilitation, and joint resource development can strengthen supply chains, improve resource allocation, and support industrial diversification.

Countries that link mineral extraction with processing industries and international trade may be better positioned to capture resource-related economic gains. The results also highlight the importance of responsible resource management. Technological innovation, higher mining efficiency, and improved resource recovery can increase economic value while reducing environmental impacts. At the same time, stronger institutional collaboration can help countries manage resource dependence and respond to market fluctuations.

As global demand for critical minerals continues to grow, integrated strategies that connect resource development, trade, and economic planning will become increasingly important. This framework provides a useful foundation for future studies of regional cooperation and resource-based development.

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