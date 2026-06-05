China to Dominate Global Caustic Soda Capacity Additions Through 2030, Says GlobalData

China is set to significantly expand its caustic soda production capacity as it seeks to meet surging domestic demand from various sectors, mainly alumina refining, battery materials, and cleaning product manufacturing. Fueled by the country’s dominant manufacturing ecosystem and soaring downstream industrial demand, China is poised to maintain its leading position in global caustic soda capacity additions through 2030, according to GlobalData, a leading intelligence and productivity platform.

GlobalData’s latest report, “Global Caustic soda Market: Key Trends, Product Analysis and Upcoming Projects to 2030 ”, reveals that China is likely to account for more than one quarter of the expected caustic soda capacity additions worldwide by 2030.

Nivedita Roy, Oil and Gas Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “Caustic soda is a highly versatile, strong alkaline compound that finds extensive applications in industrial, chemical, and household applications. For instance, alumina (for aluminum production), pulp and paper, water treatment and chemical manufacturing sectors require consistent supplies of caustic soda. The growth of these sectors in China continues to drive massive capacity additions. This is further supported by economic growth, urbanization, and industrial upgrading in the country.”

In addition, China is focusing on building vast, integrated chemical parks that centralize production to boost profitability and technological capability. The rise is also driven by continuous investments in large-scale projects and modernization initiatives, aiming for greater efficiency and environmental compliance.

The capacity additions in China are expected to come from seven upcoming projects. Two of these projects include the “Jiantao Beihai Industrial Beihai Caustic Soda Plant” and the “Sinopec Qilu Company Zibo Caustic Soda Plant 2”, which are slated to come onstream in 2026. Meanwhile, the “Guangxi Tiandong Jinsheng Chemical Tiandong Caustic Soda Plant 2” and the “Sinopec Qilu Company Zibo Caustic Soda Plant 2” are anticipated to commence operations next year.

The remaining projects, which include the “Jizhong Energy Group Huining Chemical Xingtai Caustic Soda Plant”, the “Chongqing Jialihe New Materials Technology Changshou Caustic Soda Plant” and the “Inner Mongolia Zhonggu Mining Industry Ordos Caustic Soda Plant”, are expected to come online in 2028, 2029 and 2030, respectively.

Roy concludes: “China’s ongoing investment in advanced caustic soda projects is strengthening its supply chain, supporting domestic industrial growth, and reducing reliance on imports. As new capacities come online, China is set to remain a key driver in the global caustic soda market through 2030.”