ABB Boosts Emissions Monitoring with Lowest Certified Measurement Ranges to Date

ABB launches ACF5000 LCS to help industries meet tighter EU Industrial Emissions Directive (IED 2.0) requirements

New solution enables accurate monitoring at ultra-low emission levels in applications such as waste incineration and heavy industry

ABB has launched the ACF5000 LCS (Low CEMS Specialist), the only certified low-range Continuous Emission Monitoring System (CEMS) on the market. Built to meet the strictest requirements as benchmarked by the EU’s Industrial Emissions Directive (IED 2.0), it enables operators to comply with tighter emission limits while improving environmental performance and operational efficiency. With single-digit parts-per-million detection capability, the ACF5000 LCS has QAL1 certification by TÜV.

The launch comes at a critical time for European industry, as the EU’s Zero Pollution Action Plan [1] accelerates the need for stricter emissions control. The IED 2.0 introduces significantly lower emission limit values, requiring CEMS to operate within tighter certification ranges. Systems that do not meet these requirements are no longer suitable for new installations, increasing the need for advanced monitoring solutions. This makes the ACF5000 LCS future ready as other countries and regions move towards similarly stringent standards.

New ACF5000 LCS- Low CEMS Specialist Play

Engineered for applications such as waste incineration and other energy-intensive sectors, the ACF5000 LCS delivers highly accurate monitoring at ultra-low emission levels.

“IED 2.0 fundamentally changes the depth of emission control, creating a significant technical challenge that ABB has been able to address thanks to our unwavering commitment to R&D over the years,” said Jean-Rene Roy, Global Business Line Manager at ABB’s Measurement & Analytics division. “Building on more than 30 years of emission monitoring systems leadership and thousands of installed systems, ABB is now enabling measurement of emission ranges that are up to 10 times lower.”

The ACF5000 LCS combines proven technology with enhanced performance. The system integrates ABB’s high-resolution Fourier Transform Infrared spectroscopy (FTIR) that selectively measures infrared-active gas molecules with exceptional sensitivity and stability. It is combined with integrated Flame Ionization Detection (FID) for volatile organic compounds (VOC) and zirconia-based oxygen sensing in a complete hot/wet extractive solution, capable of monitoring more than 15 gas components simultaneously. Thanks to the flexibility of FTIR, the selection of components to be measured is done via software.

The ACF5000 LCS uses automatic validation technology that ensures measurement integrity, preventing regulatory deviations and providing reliable and efficient long-term operation. Reduction of reporting complexity can be achieved by consolidating all emissions data in one source, using ABB’s CEM-DAS data acquisition handling system.



The new ACF5000 LCS. Image Credit: ABB

The ACF5000 LCS is integrated with ABB’s advanced digital technology solutions, including Genix Datalyzer, enabling fleet monitoring of CEMS systems across devices and plants and ensuring reliability, compliance, as well as uptime. At the same time, ABB's dedicated service team provides unmatched coverage to ensure customers achieve the uptime they require for continuous operations.

The ACF5000 LCS is also integrated with ABB’s My Measurement Assistant+ with Copilot AI, a web application that brings device health data, service history and diagnostics into one place, enhancing daily operations and maintenance support.

As an integrated solution, the ACF5000 LCS supports key quality assurance standards and aligns with certification requirements under EN 15267-3. It is also designed to comply with the 2019 Best Available Techniques (BAT) conclusions.

[1] Zero Pollution Action Plan - Environment - European Commission

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable so they outperform. At ABB, we call this ‘Engineered to Outrun’. The company has over 140 years of history and around 110,000 employees worldwide. ABB’s shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB). www.abb.com

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