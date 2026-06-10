ABB Expands Non-Invasive Sensing Portfolio to Advance Simpler and Safer Temperature Measurement

NINVA™ Integrated, NINVA™ Remote, and NINVA™ Compact address distinct needs in industries where safety and accuracy are paramount

The new solutions deliver simpler and safer temperature measurement for applications in oil & gas, chemicals, marine, and power

NINVA mounts directly onto pipes with no cutting, welding or shutdowns required

ABB has expanded its NINVA™ non-invasive temperature measurement portfolio with the introduction of NINVA™ Integrated, NINVA™ Remote, and NINVA™ Compact. The new solutions are designed to address distinct application needs in oil & gas, chemicals, power, and marine where safety and accuracy are paramount. The solutions help operators maintain process control, reduce unplanned interventions, and meet site and regulatory requirements.

Image Credit: ABB

NINVA clamps directly onto the outside of the pipe, giving plant operators accurate process temperature readings without the need to cut, weld or maintain traditional invasive thermowells. Using the surface temperature of piping to infer temperature, NINVA provides the same level of accuracy and performance of invasive measurement devices without the inconvenience of installing and maintaining them.

With reduced design and engineering costs, and decreased material, inspection, and installation costs compared to thermowells, NINVA presents a more cost-effective measurement solution. With NINVA, customers can expect up to 75 percent reduction in workload and capital expenditure costs.

“With the launch of the original NINVA, ABB pioneered a step-change in process temperature measurement,” said Jacques Mulbert, President of ABB’s Measurement & Analytics division. “With an ever-growing need for sensing, industrial operators see the value of not having to stop the process or cut into piping to get the insights they need.”

NINVA Integrated is designed for use in the chemicals and oil & gas industries. It works with metal piping DN15 – DN2500 (1/2” – 100") and is ideal for brownfield upgrades where shutdowns and hot work are costly.??

is designed for use in the chemicals and oil & gas industries. It works with metal piping DN15 – DN2500 (1/2” – 100") and is ideal for brownfield upgrades where shutdowns and hot work are costly.?? NINVA Remote is engineered for high-temperature and hard-to-access areas?in power & utilities, especially steam and?high-temperature?gas environments (400°C+). It withstands high vibrations of up to 2g. It pairs with ABB’s TTF300-N?field-mount?transmitter for flexible mounting and remote display, while?maintaining?robust temperature monitoring in harsh conditions.?

is engineered for high-temperature and hard-to-access areas?in power & utilities, especially steam and?high-temperature?gas environments (400°C+). It withstands high vibrations of up to 2g. It pairs with ABB’s TTF300-N?field-mount?transmitter for flexible mounting and remote display, while?maintaining?robust temperature monitoring in harsh conditions.? Marine certified, NINVA Compact is designed for demanding machine environments where space is?limited?but reliable temperature?indication?is??It has high vibration capability?of up to 4g and works with small piping DN15+, skid systems,?and mobile assets.

In 2024, NINVA became the first SIL2-certified non-invasive temperature transmitter, making it the safest non-invasive temperature measurement sensor on the market.

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable so they outperform. At ABB, we call this ‘Engineered to Outrun’. The company has over 140 years of history and around 110,000 employees worldwide. ABB’s shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB). www.abb.com

ABB’s Automation business automates, electrifies and digitalizes industrial operations that address a wide range of essential needs – from supplying energy, water and materials, to producing goods and transporting them to market. With its ~26,000 employees, leading technology and service expertise, Automation helps process, hybrid and maritime industries outrun – leaner and cleaner. go.abb/automation