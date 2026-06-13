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Independent Testing Challenges Perceptions Around Solar Durability at Sea

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MarineSolar Energy SolutionsJun 13 2026

Solar technology as long been regarded by some in the maritime industry as too fragile to withstand the demanding conditions at sea. Pioneering clean energy company MarineSolar Energy Solutionshas challenged that perception through independent testing designed to assess the durability and resilience of its NanoDeck solar tiles.

MarineSolar's Nanodeck. Image Credit: MarineSolar Energy Solutions

Tests carried out by the UK’s National Physical Laboratory (NPL) have demonstrated that the company’s walkable solar tiles can withstand loads exceeding one ton, providing compelling evidence that solar technology can meet the practical demands of commercial shipping. The tests, conducted as MarineSolar prepares for its first NanoDeck installation later this year, assessed the structural performance of the tiles under both static and dynamic loading conditions.

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Static testing involved applying increasing downward force to the surface of each tile while monitoring its response, enabling engineers to understand not only the point of failure but also how the product behaves under significant stress. Dynamic testing simulated impact events by dropping a steel ball bearing from increasing heights onto both the center and edges of the tiles, replicating the types of incidents that can occur during routine vessel operations, including accidental knocks, dropped tools, wave forces or footfall.

The results demonstrated that NanoDeck can withstand loads exceeding one ton – equivalent to 15 people standing on a single 216 mm x 216 mm tile. Importantly, the findings closely matched MarineSolar's engineering calculations, with less than 1% variation between predicted and measured performance.

Joep Groot, COO at MarineSolar Energy Solutions, said: “One of the questions we are asked most frequently is whether solar technology is robust enough for the realities of life at sea. These results provide a clear answer, demonstrating that durability should no longer be seen as a barrier to adopting solar technology in shipping.

“Independent testing confirmed what we had already observed through our own testing at sea: NanoDeck is an incredibly resilient product. Seeing NPL’s measured results align with our predictions to within 1% gives us even greater confidence as we move towards commercial deployment.”

NanoDeck is the world’s most advanced modular solar energy platform engineered specifically for harsh marine environments. The system enables vessels to harness solar energy at sea, supplying renewable electricity to onboard systems including navigation, engine operations, accommodation, and cargo handling – reducing fuel consumption, lowering emissions, and supporting compliance with evolving environmental regulations.

For shipowners and operators seeking practical ways to reduce emissions and fuel consumption, the NPL’s findings provide reassurance that onboard solar can withstand the operational demands of commercial shipping.

Source:

MarineSolar Energy Solutions

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