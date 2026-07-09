Emerson’s Next-Generation Portable Ultrasonic Flow Meters Offer Greater Flexibility for Plant-Wide Transparency

Emerson has released the new Flexim™ FLUXUS 631 series of portable non-intrusive clamp-on ultrasonic flow meters. The 631 series delivers flexible, precise and reliable measurement of liquids, gases and steam in a single platform across a wide range of demanding industrial and municipal applications without interrupting operations. This enables users in industries including oil and gas, chemical, power, food and beverage, water and wastewater, metals and mining, and life sciences to increase maintenance and energy efficiency and improve plant performance.

The 631 series is the flagship of Emerson’s portable flow measurement portfolio and provides highly accurate flow measurements when permanent meters are unavailable. By eliminating measurement blind spots and avoiding unplanned downtime, this helps maintain operational continuity. Users can also independently verify existing flow installations and assess the real-world performance of pumps, compressors and other equipment under actual operating conditions. This supports faster, better-informed decisions that improve operational outcomes. By making it easy to deploy temporary, on-demand measurements, the 631 series also strengthens condition monitoring, leak detection and energy efficiency analysis – driving true plant-wide transparency.

The 631 series delivers a consistent and intuitive user experience, with quick setup – a liquid measurement can be running in under five minutes. A refined human-machine interface includes a large integrated display with installation graphics, live values and trend visualization, simplifying setup and operation in the field. A high-capacity lithium-ion battery enables more than 25 hours of autonomous operation, while a low-power mode extends operating time up to 80 days for long-term monitoring applications.

The 631 series has a robust IP65- and IP67-rated enclosure for demanding environments and incorporates a range of features that allow it to maintain its performance in challenging applications. Advanced compensation mechanisms enable accurate measurements in disturbed flow, even in constrained installation conditions with limited straight pipe runs. Various models are available to measure the flow of liquids, gases, low- and high-temperature steam, and thermal energy.

Different measuring principles combined with advanced electronics enable precise repeatable measurement across diverse media types and demanding applications, including low-pressure gases, liquids with entrained gas or solid content, high viscosity liquids, saturated steam and high temperature steam. An integrated Dynamic Gas Meter feature ensures reliable flow measurement despite variations in gas composition, while also allowing determination of gas density and concentration without the need for a chromatograph.

The 631 series offers dual measurement channels and ultra-fast update rates of up to 20 milliseconds. Connectivity options such as Modbus® RTU, digital and current outputs, and USB interfaces for data transfer and configuration ensure seamless integration into existing workflows.

“Driving efficiency improvements requires greater visibility to all aspects of operations,” said Rebecca Cottrell, product manager for Emerson’s measurement instrumentation business. “With the flexibility to measure the flow of liquids, gases and steam using a portable non-intrusive device, the FLUXUS 631 series enables more informed decisions that result in improved plant performance.”