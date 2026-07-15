Hoenle Launches New Bluepoint LED UV Spot Curing System

Hoenle announces the market launch of its new bluepoint LED UV spot curing system. The system is available to customers starting today. The new curing system combines high irradiation intensity, flexible process control and a compact, scalable design for demanding industrial curing applications.

The new Hoenle bluepoint LED can be used with up to 20 LED heads. Image Credit: Hoenle

Designed for applications in medical device manufacturing, electronics production, optics and photonics, the bluepoint LED delivers irradiation intensities of up to 20,000 mW/cm2 and is available in wavelengths of 365 nm, 385 nm and 405 nm.

A key feature of the new system is its modular architecture. Up to 20 LED heads can be operated via a single touch display. Each control unit supports up to four LED heads, while up to five control units can be stacked and combined. This allows users to configure the system precisely according to their production requirements. The scalable architecture protects customers' investment by allowing the system to expand as production requirements evolve.

The bluepoint LED is equipped with a modern, detachable touch display that offers simple and intuitive operation. The display can be mounted either directly on the control unit or on the production machine, providing maximum flexibility for integration into automated manufacturing environments.

As part of the product launch, Hoenle has also developed new, improved LED heads. With a diameter of only 12 mm and a length of approximately 55 mm, depending on the selected optic, the LED heads are exceptionally compact. Their slim design makes them ideal for installations where space is limited, while still ensuring effective heat dissipation. For applications involving difficult-to-access areas, the LED heads can optionally be equipped with a 90 ° beam deflection adapter. These compact new LED heads can not only be connected to existing bluepoint LED devices from Hoenle, but also serve as a direct drop-in solution for third-party curing systems of identical dimensions.

To provide maximum flexibility for different curing tasks, the LED heads can be combined with a range of optical lenses that generate irradiation diameters from approximately 3 mm to 20 mm. In addition to the established spot optics, Hoenle now offers a new 10 × 2 mm line optic, enabling homogeneous linear irradiation. This makes the system particularly suitable for applications such as active alignment, where precise and uniform exposure is essential.

The bluepoint LED also features intelligent power control with adjustable output from 10% to 100%. Integrated Process Flow Control (PFC) allows users to program and store complete irradiation sequences, with up to six individual programs available. These functions support highly repeatable and reliable curing processes in automated production environments.

For seamless machine integration, the system provides comprehensive connectivity options. A PLC interface enables switching, monitoring and status feedback of the LEDs, while external analog inputs allow individual power adjustment for each LED head. The bluepoint LED offers a signal input for safe LED switch-off according to current safety guidelines. An RS232 interface is included for external control and transmission of exposure parameters. Additional accessories further extend application flexibility, including extension cables for the LED heads in various lengths and adapters for operating up to four foot switches per control unit.

Typical applications include the spot curing of UV-curable adhesives in automated production processes. The bluepoint LED is particularly well suited for high-volume manufacturing environments, including disposable medical devices, electronics assembly, bonding of optical components and photonics applications. Through the close cooperation between Hoenle and adhesives manufacturer Hoenle Adhesives (formerly Panacol), customers benefit from optimized curing and bonding processes that can increase efficiency while reducing overall operating costs.

With a service life exceeding 20,000 operating hours, irradiation intensities of up to 20,000 mW/cm2, flexible optics and advanced process control capabilities, the new bluepoint LED provides manufacturers with a powerful and versatile solution for precision UV curing applications.

Key Features at a Glance