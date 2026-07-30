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Asbury Advanced Materials Announces Completion of Graphit Kropfmühl GmbH Acquisition

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Asbury Advanced Materials ("Asbury") today announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Graphit Kropfmühl GmbH ("GK") from AMG, marking a significant milestone in the company's continued evolution as a global advanced materials platform.

The transaction builds upon Asbury's recent rebranding as Asbury Advanced Materials, reflecting the company's expanding technical capabilities, diversified engineered materials portfolio, and growing global presence.

With the transaction now closed, GK becomes part of the Asbury Advanced Materials global platform, expanding the company's technical capabilities, processing expertise, vertically integrated sourcing position, and application development resources. GK brings a globally recognized graphite business with mining, processing, and technology operations across Europe and Asia, supported by approximately 390 employees worldwide.

As part of the post-close operational alignment, Asbury Advanced Materials' Netherlands operations and commercial activities will transition under the GK brand and operate as GK Netherlands - A Division of Asbury Advanced Materials. This alignment creates a more integrated European operating structure while maintaining continuity for customers, suppliers, and commercial partners.

The combination of Asbury Advanced Materials and GK brings together more than 250 years of collective experience in carbon materials and engineered solutions. The combined organization will continue to support customers through expanded global supply capabilities, deep technical collaboration, and a broader materials portfolio serving high-performance industrial and advanced applications.

Source:

Asbury Advanced Materials

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