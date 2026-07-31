Posted in | News | Energy | Chemistry | Design and Innovation

Researchers Use Molten Salts to Turn Greenhouse Gas Into Technology

Add AZoM on Googleas a preferred source
U.S. Department of EnergyJul 31 2026Reviewed

Graphite, the carbon center of your humble #2 pencil, is also an essential component in technologies such as batteries, smartphones, laptops, and industrial power equipment. Today, nearly all of this critical mineral has to be mined and processed and, in the United States, imported.

Related Stories

But now, researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab), UC Berkeley, and Estonia’s National Institute of Chemical Physics and Biophysics have shown a promising way to convert waste carbon pulled from the air into graphite, opening up a potential alternative to mining. The work was published recently in the journal Nature Communications.

Researchers built a custom microscope setup to watch a process known as molten-salt electrolysis, which uses electricity and hot liquid salts to turn carbon dioxide into solid carbon. For the first time, researchers were able to watch the process in real time inside the corrosive, 500-degree-Celsius molten salts while the system was running.

The observations answered a decades-old question about how the reaction actually occurs at the molecular level, revealing an unexpected two-step process. The researchers also found that the basic chemical reaction remained the same even when they changed the materials used for the electrodes and molten salts. Because different materials produce different carbon structures, scientists should be able to tune the process to make valuable carbon products, with an end goal of making battery-grade graphite. 

This is a major win in a larger effort of synthesizing critical materials and battery materials using molten salts,” said Mike Whittaker, a Berkeley Lab scientist who worked on the project. “If you could run this process at low temperatures with really cheap salts, you could have it in a lot of places, and you could generate enough graphite that you could feed into battery supply chains.

The team’s approach demonstrates a powerful new way to study chemistry inside molten salts, an environment that has been historically difficult to probe directly because of its harsh conditions. The next step is determining the optimal combinations of molten salts, electrode materials, temperatures, and voltages to make graphite and other carbon materials. Researchers will also need to scale up the approach to produce industrially useful amounts.

This work was part of the MINerals for Energy Storage Synthesis (MINES) program funded by the Department of Energy’s Basic Energy Sciences program.

Source:

U.S. Department of Energy

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Editorial Highlights

Flare Stacks in Oil & Gas Safety

Flare Stacks in Oil & Gas Safety

Flare system design, informed by API 521, is crucial for safety and emissions control in oil and gas, addressing pressure relief and operational efficiency.

Sponsored Content

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback