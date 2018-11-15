Xometry Launches Die Casting, Stamping and Extrusion Manufacturing Capabilities

Xometry, the largest on-demand manufacturing network platform, announced today a new service through which customers can request quotes for Die Casting, Stamping, and Extrusion work from its network of qualified partners.

To receive a quote, customers will upload their part files to Xometry's site and specify their part requirements. Then, an RFQ will go out to Xometry's national partner network and qualified shops will respond within 7 days. Customers can communicate with the shops who bid and select a supplier. It costs $20 + tax to issue an RFQ and send it to the network.

Xometry has expanded its partner network - which already includes over 2,500 shops in the US - to include Die Casting, Stamping, and Extrusion Suppliers. These partners will be eligible to receive discounts through Xometry's Shop Advantage program.

"We are excited to offer an RFQ service to our customers," said Randy Altschuler, Xometry's CEO. "This new offering allows us to serve additional needs for our customers as well as the manufacturers in our partner network."

Customers interested in receiving quotes directly from qualified suppliers can do so on Xometry's site. Die Casting, Stamping, and Extrusion shops who would like to join our network and receive RFQs from Xometry's customers can apply here.