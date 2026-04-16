For Success in Solid Oxide Cells We Need to Harness Defects, New Review

A new review in Advanced Energy Materials sets out a design framework for improving solid oxide electrochemical cells ( SOCs ), arguing that future gains will depend on how well researchers connect crystal structure, defect chemistry, interfaces, and microstructure to real-world performance and durability.

Study: Emerging Materials and Future Strategies for Solid Oxide Electrochemical Cells. Image Credit: Harmony Video Production/Shutterstock.com

Solid oxide electrochemical cells are attracting attention as a flexible platform for energy conversion and storage. They can generate electricity as fuel cells, produce hydrogen and other fuels via electrolysis, and, in some designs, switch between both roles. This flexibility makes them promising for integrating renewable power, storing energy, and converting electricity into useful chemicals.

However, bringing SOCs into wider use remains difficult, especially at intermediate temperatures of 600-800 °C. In this range, ionic transport slows and catalytic activity becomes harder to sustain. On top of that, long-term material stability becomes more difficult to maintain.

The review argues that today's materials and design strategies still struggle to balance all three.

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A Framework Beyond Single-Material Performance

The review organizes recent progress around a structure-defect-property-durability framework. Its central argument is that SOC behavior cannot be understood solely from bulk properties. Crystal symmetry, lattice distortion, defect energetics, and interfacial chemistry all shape how ions move, how reactions proceed, and how degradation develops over time.

The authors place emphasis on dynamic behavior under realistic operating conditions. Defect migration, cation segregation, and interfacial evolution do not remain static during operation. Instead, they shift in response to gradients in temperature, chemical potential, and electric field, with direct consequences for both performance and lifetime.

Electrolytes: Different Materials Have Different Trade-Offs

The review divides SOC electrolytes into three broad classes: oxygen-ion conductors, proton-conducting ceramics, and dual-ion conductors. Each has distinct transport mechanisms, strengths, and limitations.

Proton-conducting electrolytes are attractive because they can support lower-temperature operation by enabling ion transport with lower activation barriers. But the review makes clear that their limitations depend strongly on composition. Some materials offer high proton conductivity but poor chemical stability, while others are more chemically robust yet limited by poor sinterability and high grain-boundary resistance.

Oxygen-ion conductors remain essential because they are generally more stable across demanding operating environments and more compatible with a broad range of fuels. Even so, the paper stresses that they should not be treated as a single category. YSZ remains technologically important because of its durability and maturity, but often needs thin-film architectures to reduce ohmic losses at intermediate temperatures.

Doped ceria offers higher conductivity in that range, though electronic leakage under reducing conditions remains a major drawback. Lanthanum gallate-based systems also provide strong oxide-ion transport, but interfacial instability and processing complexity still limit practical use.

Dual-ion conductors receive attention as an emerging class that could couple proton and oxygen-ion transport, particularly at lower intermediate temperatures. Their direct technological role is still limited, but the review suggests they are valuable for understanding coupled transport and defect interactions.

Electrode Activity Alone Is Not Enough

For oxygen electrodes, the review highlights a familiar yet unresolved problem: the materials with the highest catalytic activity are often the least stable over time. Perovskite-based mixed ionic-electronic conductors such as lanthanum strontium cobalt ferrite (LSCF) exhibit strong oxygen exchange kinetics but remain vulnerable to degradation processes, including cation segregation and phase evolution.

The paper treats oxygen electrodes as lying along an activity-stability continuum rather than identifying a single best performer. In this framework, LSCF emerges as a practical engineering compromise: active enough for strong performance, but still limited by stability concerns that must be managed through composition, interface design, and operating strategy.

Fuel electrodes show a similar pattern. Newer composite and oxide-based systems, including Ni-SDC and perovskite-derived materials, offer better resistance to coking, sulfur poisoning, and redox damage. Even so, the review is careful not to overstate a break from established materials. Ni-based cermets remain the benchmark in many SOC designs because of their maturity, established performance, and continued relevance in reversible systems.

A Recent Shift Toward Engineered Architectures

One of the clearest themes in the review is a move away from single-phase materials and toward composite, heterostructured, and interface-engineered systems. The goal is to separate functional roles rather than force one material to do everything at once.

That shift appears across both electrolytes and electrodes. Multilayer electrolyte designs can combine an electronically blocking layer with a more conductive transport layer. Composite electrodes can pair stable oxide backbones with highly active catalytic phases. Hierarchical microstructures can simultaneously improve the transport of ions, electrons, and gases.

The paper highlights nanoparticle exsolution and surface reconstruction as especially promising strategies. These approaches can create strongly anchored catalytic sites that resist coarsening and remain active during redox cycling, while extending activity beyond traditional triple-phase boundary regions.

Defects, Interfaces, And Microstructure

Throughout the review, defect chemistry serves as the thread linking atomic-scale design to device-scale behavior. Oxygen vacancies, proton defects, dopant distributions, and cation valence states all influence conductivity, surface exchange, catalytic performance, and degradation pathways.

The authors argue that interfaces shouldn't be treated as passive boundaries or failure points. For SOC success, they should be viewed as active functional regions where charge transfer, catalytic reactions, and degradation all occur.

Microstructure matters just as much. Porosity, grain boundaries, percolation networks, and phase distribution all affect whether a material that looks promising in principle can sustain high performance in a working device. In that sense, the review points to a broader change in the field away from static material optimization and toward multiscale system design.

What Comes Next

The review concludes that future progress will depend on integrated strategies that combine defect engineering, multilayer electrolyte architectures, composite electrodes, and tighter control of interfaces and microstructure. It points to operando characterization, multiscale modeling, and data-driven materials discovery as important tools for building more predictive design rules.

Manufacturability, cost, technology maturity, and long-term stack integration are core design constraints in the review. The overall message is that high electrochemical performance matters, but it will not be enough on its own.

The review offers a well-defined set of design principles and future strategies for moving SOC technologies closer to durable, scalable use in energy conversion and storage.

Journal Reference

Lu, Q., et al. (2026). Emerging Materials and Future Strategies for Solid Oxide Electrochemical Cells. Advanced Energy Materials , e06791. DOI: 10.1002/aenm.202506791.

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