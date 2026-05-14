Jenike Granted Patent for Jen-Zero™ Biomass Feeding Technology

Jenike & Johanson, a global leader in bulk solids handling and processing, has been granted a patent for its Jen-Zero™ technology - an engineered solution designed to overcome one of the most persistent challenges in biofuels production: reliably feeding low-density biomass and municipal solid waste (MSW) feedstocks into high-pressure reactors.

In biomass and waste-to-energy applications, the “pressure gap” has long limited commercial scalability. Materials such as MSW, forest residue, and agricultural residue are difficult to feed into pressurized systems without bridging, compaction, or flow instability. These challenges have historically required energy-intensive pre-processing such as grinding or pelletizing the feedstock or have led to inconsistent reactor performance.

Jen-Zero™ addresses this bottleneck through a fundamentally different engineering approach. At the core of the patented system is a diverging pressurization geometry, which contrasts with traditional converging designs that tend to compact material and restrict flow. The divergence allows material to discharge in a nearly free fall manner, thereby promoting natural flow behavior without restricting material flow.

This approach also enables effective handling of biomass “springback”–a well-known phenomenon where compressed material may jam and form flow obstruction when the pressure applied on it is released. The patented geometry mitigates this effect, resulting in a stable, continuous, and pulse-free feed directly into high-pressure reactors, without the need for pelletizing or other costly pre-processing steps.

The technology has been engineered for industrial-scale performance, with systems capable of handling up to 1,000 tons per day of biomass or MSW while maintaining consistent reliability. By improving uptime and reducing maintenance demands, Jen-Zero™ supports more efficient and economically viable waste-to-energy and biofuel operations.

“This patent represents not just a novel concept, but a validated engineering solution built on decades of bulk solids science,” said Dr. Jayant Khambekar, the lead inventor of Jen-Zero™. “It provides the industry with a reliable pathway to overcome feeding limitations that have constrained progress toward sustainable energy systems.”

Herman Purutyan, the CEO of Jenike & Johanson said that “The Jen-Zero™ patent reinforces Jenike & Johanson’s longstanding commitment to solving complex solids handling challenges through science-based engineering. Beyond material handling, the technology is positioned to play a critical role in enabling carbon-negative fuels and advancing global sustainability goals."