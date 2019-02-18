Super PCB to Exhibit at SMTA Dallas & Houston Expos

Super PCB, a single source for high quality printed circuit boards (PCBs), will exhibit at the SMTA Dallas and Houston Expo & Tech Forums. The Dallas Expo is schedule to take place Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the Plano Event Center, and the Houston Expo will be held Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the Stafford Centre. Based in Texas, company representatives will display samples of a number of current products in the fast-moving PCB industry, including single layer, two-layer, multilayer rigid PCBs, flex PCBs, rigid flex PCBs, Aluminum PCBs for LED and Rogers PCBs for RF applications, HDI and others.

Super PCB’s fast-turn prototypes can be manufactured in the U.S. or overseas depending on customer requirements. The company’s fast-turn facilities can produce standard FR4 two-layer and four-layer prototypes in 24-hours. Small to large volume production is done mostly overseas to lower the cost for customers. The standard lead time including shipping for mass production is two-three weeks.

Super PCB serves a wide variety of industries including telecom, wireless, transportation, industrial, medical, lighting, consumer electronics, energy, IOT and many others. The company’s manufacturing facilities are RoHS compliant, ISO 9001 and TS16949 certified, and UL listed. Super PCB’s state-of-art facilities and technology ensures the highest quality and efficiency.

Source: http://www.superpcb.com