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Fibox Unveils the ARCA JIC 303010: Setting a New Standard for Large NEMA 4X Polycarbonate Enclosures

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Fibox, a global innovator in high-performance non-metallic enclosures, today announced the launch of the ARCA JIC 303010. This monumental NEMA 4X polycarbonate enclosure measures 30 x 30 x 10 inches, establishing it as one of the largest polycarbonate enclosures available on the market.

Image Credit: Fibox

The ARCA JIC 303010 significantly expands the capacity of the renowned ARCA JIC series, offering industrial control professionals a spacious, yet extremely durable, alternative to traditional metallic and fiberglass cabinets.

Eliminating Maintenance, Maximizing Protection

The launch of the 303010 addresses the growing industry demand for large enclosures that are impervious to harsh environments and require zero maintenance related to corrosion.

The non-metallic polycarbonate construction ensures superior long-term performance:

  • Corrosion-Proof Assurance: The enclosure cannot rust, making it ideal for coastal, chemical processing, or any environment where moisture and corrosive agents are present.
  • Built to Endure: A NEMA 4X rating guarantees protection against windblown dust, dirt, splashing water, and external icing.
  • UV Resistant: Its specialized polycarbonate material offers exceptional resistance to degradation from intense sunlight, providing years of reliable outdoor service.

"The ARCA JIC 303010 is designed for applications where robust protection and generous component space are non-negotiable," said [Name and Title of a Fibox Spokesperson, e.g., Mr. John Smith, VP of Sales, Fibox North America]. "By offering a box this large in highly durable polycarbonate, we are giving engineers a best-in-class solution that eliminates the risk of rust, blooming, and delamination inherent in many other materials."

The new enclosure features the ergonomic benefits of the ARCA series, including lightweight handling for easier installation and versatile mounting options that accept standard back panels.

Source:

Fibox

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