OCSiAl to Supply Single Wall Carbon Nanotubes to PowerCo’s Salzgitter Facility

OCSiAl, the global leader in the industrial production of single wall carbon nanotubes, has been named as a supplier to PowerCo, the battery manufacturing subsidiary of Volkswagen Group, for its Unified Cell battery platform.

Image Credit: OCSiAl

Related Stories Conductive Additives - Using Carbon Nanotubes to Increase the Electrical Conductivity of Polymer Composites

"Today, batteries containing OCSiAl nanotubes power around one million electric vehicles worldwide. In the PowerCo project, we supply nanotube solutions for graphite anodes," said Gregory Gurevich, Senior Vice President at OCSiAl. "Single wall carbon nanotubes significantly enhance the electrical conductivity of graphite anodes and improve heat dissipation, enabling battery cells to operate at higher charging and discharging currents without overheating. These advanced conductive additives are essential for high-performance battery platforms produced at industrial scale."

Nanotubes for PowerCo will be supplied from OCSiAl's production facility in Serbia, helping increase local sourcing of critical battery materials within Europe. The facility has met stringent quality and reliability requirements and has successfully passed audits conducted by PowerCo, as well as other leading European and Asian battery manufacturers.

OCSiAl supplies its TUBALL nanotubes to the majority of European electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturers, where they are used in both cathode and anode systems of lithium-ion batteries to improve energy density, fast-charging performance, and battery cycle life. Demand driven by next-generation EV battery platforms is expected to accelerate further, and the company continues to evaluate additional European capacity expansion to respond to long-term industry needs.

In November 2025, OCSiAl announced the development of its flagship graphene nanotube facility in Luxembourg, a $300 million deep-tech investment, which is set to put Europe at the forefront of advanced materials innovation. Today's announcement further expands OCSiAl's footprint in the European EV battery-cell supply chain.