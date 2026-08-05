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AnalytiChem Launches CONOSTAN® GC Standards Range for Fuel Testing

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AnalytiChem has introduced a new range of CONOSTAN® Gas Chromatography (GC) standards for fuel testing. AnalytiChem's new CONOSTAN ASTM D3606 method standards range covers the complete workflow for determination of benzene and toluene in spark ignition fuels; all supplied from a single trusted source.

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ASTM D3606 is a commonly used standard test method for GC analysis of benzene and toluene content in fuels used in internal combustion engines. As benzene is a regulated carcinogen and aromatic content affects both emissions and fuel quality, refiners, blenders and testing laboratories must verify these compounds against permitted limits for regulatory compliance, as well as process optimization and quality control of gasoline blending.

To achieve accurate hydrocarbon analysis using the D3606 standard, labs must look beyond simple calibration. Accuracy requires continual focus on verifying GC performance and ensuring precise peak resolution. Technicians must also carefully manage internal standards, while maintaining strict cleanliness in the GC system between sample runs. Fully supporting this, AnalytiChem's new CONOSTAN D3606 standards range includes 19 products spanning calibration curve kits and check standards for differing A & B procedures, neat internal standards and system-suitability solutions.

Produced in AnalytiChem's ISO 17034 accredited CONOSTAN Manufacturing Center, this comprehensive range of certified reference materials (CRMs) ensures confidence across the whole D3606 method. Users also have the flexibility to choose the most appropriate kit for their needs, with 'internal-standard-included' for speed, plus un-spiked kits and neat internal standards for labs that manage their own workflow.

"Through the long heritage of the CONOSTAN brand and our subsequent understanding of the petrochemical industry, we recognized the need for trusted, certified, GC standards to cover the complete ASTM D3606 workflow from one source," said Kimberly Halkiotis, Global Segment Leader Materials, AnalytiChem. "We developed our new CONOSTAN D3606 GC Standards range to give analysts complete confidence in their results at every stage of GC analysis for this key ASTM method which assesses the quality and safety of fuels - from calibration and verification, through to method maintenance and validation."

CONOSTAN has been recognized as a benchmark brand for oil standards and certified reference materials for nearly 50 years, since it was first developed specifically for the petroleum industry to meet its exacting quality requirements. The CONOSTAN range includes hundreds of globally utilized, ISO 17034 accredited CRMs, including sulfur, TAN, TBN, and Viscosity, and flashpoint standards.

Part of the AnalytiChem portfolio, CONOSTAN combines trusted heritage with global manufacturing strength and scientific expertise. This powerful combination is enabling continued precision product and portfolio development, such as the new CONOSTAN GC standards range, to best fit stringent petrochemical industry needs.

Source:

AnalytiChem

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