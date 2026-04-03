Posted in | News | Materials Research | Materials Science | Photonics

New Attosecond Measurements Challenge Existing Models of Electron Interaction

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
U.S. Department of EnergyApr 3 2026

The Science  

Scientists used a free-electron laser to measure delays as short as an attosecond in X-ray photoemission. Photoemission is where an atom or molecule absorbs light and emits an electron. Although this is a fundamental process, scientists do not yet fully understand it. Using the rotating electric field of an infrared laser pulse as a stopwatch, the scientists measured this delay in nitric oxide molecules. The team observed a delay nearly twice as long as predicted. This result challenges existing theoretical models. The longer delay results from interactions between electrons during photoemission. Such interactions are foundational to technologies like semiconductors. However, they remain extremely difficult for scientists to model with high accuracy.

The Impact 

With this measurement, scientists have gained a powerful new tool for investigating electron–electron interactions. This is a key step toward building more accurate models for quantum physics. In addition, understanding the timing of delays in X-ray photoemission makes it possible for scientists to interpret experimental data more precisely. This capability is especially valuable in fields where the interactions between matter and X-rays are central. These fields include protein crystallography, which uncovers molecular structures, and medical imaging, which enables advanced diagnostics. By helping scientists refine theoretical models, the findings advance both fundamental physics and practical applications of X-ray science.

Summary 

When an atom or molecule absorbs a photon, it can release an electron. This process is known as photoemission, or the photoelectric effect. Einstein's explanation of this phenomenon was pivotal in the development of quantum mechanics. Theory predicts that the delay between photon absorption and electron emission is vanishingly small, on the order of attoseconds (10-¹8 seconds). Groundbreaking experiments have measured such delays with ultraviolet light. However, until recently, scientists could not measure an X-ray photoemission delay. X-ray pulses short enough for precise timing did not exist. X-ray photoionization is significant because it probes core-level electrons, which are particularly sensitive to electron–electron interactions. The team found that for these core-level electrons, the photoemission delay was nearly twice what was expected from theory, due to these interactions between electrons. This can provide a better understanding of electron dynamics in molecules.

Related Stories

Using the Linac Coherent Light Source (LCLS), a DOE Office of Science User Facility, scientists generated X-ray pulses only a few hundred attoseconds long. They used these pulses to achieve the first measurement of X-ray photoemission delay. Specifically, they used a technique called angular streaking. In this approach, the X-ray pulse is combined with a circularly polarized infrared laser pulse. The laser's rapidly rotating electric field acts as an ultrafast clock. It maps the timing of electron release to its detection angle. This breakthrough provides an unprecedented tool to refine models of electron–electron interactions. It also opens pathways to technological advances that range from next-generation catalysts to quantum computing.

Funding

This research was partially supported by the Chemical Sciences, Geosciences, and Biosciences Division and the Scientific User Facilities Division of the Office of Basic Energy Sciences, Office of Science, U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), as well as by the German Research Foundation and Institute for Basic Science of Korea. Experiments were performed using resources at the Linac Coherent Light Source, a DOE Office of Science User Facility.

Source:

U.S. Department of Energy

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Editorial Highlights

Flare Stacks in Oil & Gas Safety

Flare Stacks in Oil & Gas Safety

Flare system design, informed by API 521, is crucial for safety and emissions control in oil and gas, addressing pressure relief and operational efficiency.

Sponsored Content

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback