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Denton Vacuum Receives a Series of Repeat Orders Driven by U.S. Data Center Growth Across its Integrity, Discovery, and Infinity Product Lines

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Denton Vacuum LLC, a leading provider of thin film deposition and etch systems, announced today that it has secured a new wave of repeat orders from long-standing customers supporting the rapidly expanding U.S. data center ecosystem. The orders span three of the company's flagship thin-film deposition platforms – the Integrity e-beam evaporation system, the Discovery sputtering system, and the Infinity ion beam deposition system – reinforcing Denton's position as a trusted supplier of high-performance coating technologies for mission-critical data center hardware.

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These systems are being deployed into production environments, manufacturing the co-packaged optics, lasers and photonic integrated circuit (PIC) components essential to the emerging AI-optimized data center infrastructure. Customers cited Denton's process stability, uniformity performance, and low-damage deposition capabilities as key reasons for expanding their installed base.

Investment in data centers is growing worldwide. Gartner, Inc., a business and technology insights company, forecasted earlier this year that total data center spending is expected to increase 31.7 %, surpassing $650 billion in 2026, up from nearly $500 billion in 2025. Spending on servers alone is projected to accelerate in 2026, growing 36.9 % year-over-year.

"The acceleration of U.S. data center buildout is creating new performance requirements across optics, lasers and PIC components," said Frank Cumbo, President and CEO of Denton Vacuum. "Our customers continue to choose Denton because the Integrity, Discovery, and Infinity platforms deliver the precision, repeatability, and film-property control needed to support high-reliability manufacturing at scale."

The Integrity platform provides high-rate, high-purity e-beam evaporation ideal for optical coatings. The Discovery platform delivers advanced sputtering with exceptional uniformity and process flexibility for laser and photonics applications. Infinity, Denton's ion beam deposition system, offers unmatched control over film density, stress, and microstructure – critical for the next-generation optical interconnects and high-reliability components used in today's data center environments.

Denton Vacuum continues to expand its engineering, applications, and lifecycle-support capabilities to meet rising demand from data center and quantum computing markets. The company's technology roadmap remains focused on precision plasma control, ion-energy management, and advanced materials processing to support the next decade of AI-driven infrastructure growth.

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Denton Vacuum

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